Breaking down Notre Dame football cornerbacks. There's more than just Ben Morrison

SOUTH BEND — For defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens, the best part about Benjamin Morrison’s six-pick debut season is the motivational impact it has on the rest of Notre Dame’s cornerbacks.

“They see the success; it becomes contagious,” Mickens said as he enters Year 4 on the Irish coaching staff. “They see their counterpart having success, going after the ball, making game-changing plays. That’s the mindset we want in the room where you can get it.”

The Irish graded out 47th in pass coverage efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus. Then again, Georgia was 40th and TCU 50th, and those schools played for the national championship.

While Morrison looks to build on his freshman All-America exploits, third-year starter Cam Hart returns to hold down the other corner spot.

Slot coverage duty falls to Clarence Lewis and Oklahoma State grad transfer Thomas Harper, who has hybrid ability as a nickel safety. Lewis and former slot stalwart TaRiq Bracy, who exhausted his eligibility, were the only other Irish corners to pull down an interception last season.

Sophomore Jaden Mickey showed renewed confidence in the spring after allowing three touchdowns and a 158.3 NFL passer rating on his watch last season.

Third-year backup Chance Tucker keeps earning trust, while this year’s freshman combo of Christian Gray and Micah Bell will look to seize opportunities a la Morrison.

Gray is coming off arthroscopic surgery on his right knee but should be ready for training camp. Bell, a June enrollee, has blazing speed and could factor in the return game.

“That’s what we challenge,” Mickens said. “It’s not good enough to just have a pass breakup or lock them down. When you’re in this position, go get interceptions.”

