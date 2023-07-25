The search for new playmakers. Breaking down Notre Dame football's 2023 defensive line

SOUTH BEND — Generating consistent pass rush was a challenge for Notre Dame’s defensive line last season, even with record-setting sack artist Isaiah Foskey coming off the edge.

After finishing tied for 38th nationally in pass-rushing efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus, the Irish defense is counting on several potential breakout performers now that Foskey and the Ademilola Twins, Justin and Jayson, are off to the NFL.

That trio combined for nearly 1,500 snaps last season and produced 46% of Notre Dame’s 46 sacks along with 36% of its quarterback pressures.

“One thing we try to preach and promote is depth,” second-year defensive line coach Al Washington said. “To play at a high level, you need to have more than one wave in the course of a game, the course of a season. Otherwise, you break down.”

The Riddler:Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste settles in amid familiar faces at Notre Dame

Versatility and variety will again drive the engine up front, where the hard-charging combo of Jordan Botelho and Junior Tuihalamaka gets first crack at the Foskey’s old Vyper spot. Redshirt freshman Joshua Burnham, another converted linebacker, flashed during spring practice as well.

Ohio State grad transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste, after 49 pressures and nine career sacks in spot duty for the Buckeyes, figures to split time with fellow grad senior Nana Osafo-Mensah at the opposite end.

Defensive tackle Rylie Mills and nose tackle Howard Cross III will be the primary anchors as Notre Dame looks to improve a run defense that ranked 49th in efficiency last season. Gabriel Rubio and Jason Onye project as the top backups on the interior with senior Aidan Keanaaina and untested Tyson Ford pushing for snaps.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter.

Defensive line