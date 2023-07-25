Profile: Nose tackle seems to agree with Notre Dame football lineman Jason Onye

SOUTH BEND — Nose tackles, by definition, are asked to occupy double teams so their more athletic teammates can sweep in and make plays.

Jason Onye, Notre Dame football’s newly converted backup to starting nose tackle Howard Cross III, sees the role a bit differently.

“I just love how you can really make an impact,” Onye said. “Everyone's like, 'Oh you're playing nose, you're probably not going to make many plays,’ but if you're a good nose you can do some stuff.”

Limited thus to eight game snaps, all on Senior Day last year, the redshirt sophomore blasted his way off scout team during spring practice and became one of the leading revelations on the Irish defensive line.

A three-star signee at defensive end out of Providence, R.I., Onye now carries just 12% body fat on his 6-foot-4, 292-pound frame. That first number was 27% when the talkative big man first arrived, but Onye heeded the message from defensive line coach Al Washington and reshaped his body during offseason conditioning.

Now that Chris Smith, the 310-pound grad transfer from Harvard, has moved on to the NFL, Onye plans to blow up as many plays as possible from his new home in the middle.

“No one's expecting that pressure from the nose,” Onye said. “It's just crazy. You know what I’m saying? It's just cool, unexpected. Especially me because I came in as an edge. I used to always do the running stuff, so I can run. Me being able to run and move at the interior, I feel like a mismatch for most guys.”

Washington sees the rare potential in Onye as well.

“He’s a tall guy, a high-hip guy,” Washington said. “If you watch him run, he has an unbelievable gait. Interior guys, you’re paid to play low. Sometimes it’s harder for a guy like him to play low because you get in bad spots if you’re high. He’s starting to feel comfortable with the type of rusher he is.”

Hours of extra work on playing with leverage and proper hand placement have been the focus for Onye. He can feel the difference.

“I’m a nose,” he said. “I can play faster. Once I see the call, I know exactly where I’m at. I know what I’m doing. I know why they’re (making) the call. I just feel like I understand the game at a way faster level, and it just helps me play better.”

