Podcast: Pod of Gold's Notre Dame Football 2023 fall camp preview

SOUTH BEND — New quarterback, new offensive coordinator, no Michael Mayer. Same lofty expectations.

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman heads into his second season with reason for optimism after a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina back in December to punctuate an up-and-down 2022 season.

But a surprisingly more turbulent offseason than expected scattered a fair number of riddles for Freeman and company to solve before Ohio State gets to South Bend Sept. 23.

2023 Notre Dame football season preview:Everything you need to know heading into fall camp

Beat writers Mike Berardino, Tom Noie and Austin Hough of the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com along with WNDU-TV sports director Matt Loch, preview the 2023 Fighting Irish heading into fall camp that begins Wednesday, July 26.

Notre Dame opens its season Aug. 26 vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

