Breaking down Notre Dame football's safety position for 2023

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football safeties coach Chris O’Leary doesn’t try to hide his faith in this year’s group.

“There’s really not a weak link,” O’Leary said as he enters his sixth season on the Irish coaching staff and third in charge of safeties. “You look at rooms across the country where you have guys at the bottom, it’s the bottom. For us, I feel really good about the young guys. I feel really good about the guys who have been here.”

Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson, both of whom converted to safety on the fly in 2021, project as this year’s primary combo. Watts started the last four games of 2022 in place of the injured Brandon Joseph, now trying to make the Detroit Lions’ roster as an undrafted free agent.

Henderson, a revelation in dime packages, has six career starts over the past two seasons.

DJ Brown, who made 10 starts last year, returns for a sixth year and a pair of graduate transfers, Thomas Harper (Oklahoma State) and Antonio Carter II (Rhode Island), provide additional experience.

Healthy again after November surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Harper figures to play more of a hybrid nickel safety role with slot corner TaRiq Bracy out of eligibility.

Carter, who made 21 starts the past two seasons for the FCS-level Rams, made four tackles and broke up a pass in a 45-24 loss at Pittsburgh last September.

Early-enrolled freshmen Adon Shuler and Ben Minich round out the scholarship group. Shuler didn’t suit up all spring after February surgery to repair a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, and Minich’s solid spring was derailed by a hand injury.

Notre Dame safeties depth chart