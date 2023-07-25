Profile: Getting to know Notre Dame football safety Ramon Henderson

SOUTH BEND — The dream scenario for how college football might view Ramon Henderson this fall sounds like a sizzle reel for an action-hero series.

That’s coming from Henderson himself.

“Really fast. Non-hesitant. Making plays on the ball,” Notre Dame’s senior safety said during spring practice. “Putting his body in positions that you'd be like, ‘Wow, I can't believe he did that! That was a good play.’ “

Smile. Shrug.

“I don't know,” Henderson added. “I don't speak of myself too highly. I'm just trying to be all that and then some. I’m just trying to be a good teammate, trying to figure out what I can do for myself, trying to see what I can add to myself, just trying to be the best I can be.”

Henderson’s ceiling keeps creeping higher, especially with more playing time set to come his way after the departures of Brandon Joseph (now with the Detroit Lions) and Houston Griffith, Notre Dame’s career leader in games played.

Thomas Harper:Notre Dame football transfer hopes versatility elevates defense this fall

“I think he could be a hybrid guy for us, a guy that can play inside or outside,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said of Henderson. “Our field safety and boundary corner are very similar. Ramon brings some different things. He brings a little bit more size.”

Slowed by a high ankle sprain that limited him to 14 defensive snaps out of three first-half games, Henderson saw his coverage stats suffer last fall. The plan this season is to let Henderson master a slimmer set of responsibilities rather than spread him so thin.

“We’re trying to calm down where he moves because we’ve used him so many places,” safeties coach Chris O’Leary said. “He has played in games at three, four different positions because he’s so talented.”

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and O’Leary have developed a great appreciation for Henderson because of that versality.

“He’s one of the most valuable guys because of what he can do,” O’Leary said. “He can cover anybody on the field. He can go to corner, safety. This year, we’re trying to trim it down and make him truly a safety. He’s starting to make plays that a safety should make.”

