Untested Steve Angeli 'one play away,' but no transfer backup QB for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — The experience gap is vast between starting quarterback Sam Hartman and Notre Dame football backup Steve Angeli.

However, coach Marcus Freeman said Wednesday the transfer portal was never a serious option in the wake of Gator Bowl MVP Tyler Buchner’s departure for Alabama three months ago. Freeman cited “long discussions” with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli before ruling out pursuit of a more seasoned backup.

“We came to the decision that we would rather invest those (practice) reps in Steve Angeli and (freshman) Kenny Minchey,” Freeman said after the first practice session of fall camp. “We believe that they’ll develop to be exactly what we want as backups as we go into the season. (Rather) than to go and try to find somebody out of the transfer portal, we felt like we’re going to invest in those guys that have been here and we think their upside is tremendous.”

After a pause, Freeman added: “No, we’re not going to go get another one (before this season), to answer your question.”

Angeli, who took seven snaps in mop-up duty last season but has yet to attempt his first career pass, was among the standouts in red-zone heavy passing drills Wednesday.

“I’ve seen a couple things out of Steve,” Freeman said. “He’s constantly hanging out with Sam Hartman and learning the habits that Sam has as a starting quarterback, as an elite quarterback. I think that’s helping Steve.”

While Notre Dame has four-star commit CJ Carr atop this year’s projected signing class, Notre Dame could be in the market for a proven quarterback via the portal for the third time in the past four offseasons.

That could be impacted by how Angeli performs should he see the field in expected early-season tune-ups against Tennessee State (Sept. 2) and Central Michigan (Sept. 16).

“If you think about it, last year he was on scout team being a third-string quarterback to (being) thrust into being one play away,” Freeman said of a Week 2 injury to Buchner. “Well, (Angeli) knows he’s one play away now, and I think his mindset is different from last year to where it is now. I’ve seen him continuously improve and I look forward to seeing what he does the rest of camp.”

Minchey missed more than half of his senior season with a dislocated throwing shoulder and a bone contusion, but he’s been full go since before spring practice.

“We believe both of those guys could be the future of Notre Dame future at the quarterback position,” Freeman said. “If we didn’t we would’ve (gone) and got a transfer portal quarterback.”

Matt Balis' resignation caught Marcus Freeman 'off guard'

Freeman elaborated on the pre-camp resignation of Matt Balis, Notre Dame’s director of football performance for the past 6 ½ years, saying there were no warning signs in advance.

“Part of it was personal, and he didn’t really tell me exactly what those personal reasons were,” Freeman said. “But when he said this is what’s best for me and my family, you’ve got to respect that. I had no idea that he was going to resign.”

Balis, whose booming exhortations were featured prominently during in-house videos released on social media as recently as July 21, informed Freeman on Sunday that he intended to resign immediately.

“We’ve always worked together,” Freeman said. “We’ve talked about how to continue to get better and things like that, but never did I think I was going to get that phone call on Sunday.”

An in-person meeting on Monday did not change Balis’ mind, and the news went public early Tuesday afternoon. Balis and his wife Lanette have two sons, Jacob, a rising senior running back at nearby Penn High School in Mishawaka, and Ricky, 9.

“I was caught off guard,” Freeman said. “We met on Monday and talked about it. Ultimately his reason was that he couldn’t serve the players in the capacity that he felt he should in his position. It’s a personal matter, and that’s how he left it with me. I tried to talk him out of it. I have the utmost respect for Matt Balis and we have a great relationship.”

Fred Hale, hired in February 2021 after prior stops at Eastern Michigan (4 1/2 years as co-director of sports performance), the University of Tennessee and the NFL’s Buffalo Bills; will lead Notre Dame’s strength-and-conditioning program on an interim basis.

A former all-state wrestler and football player from Mentor, Ohio; Hale will receive consideration for the full-time role, Freeman said.

Surgery sidelines freshman receiver KK Smith

Call it the Kaleb curse.

Freshman wide receiver Kaleb “KK” Smith sat out Wednesday’s practice as he rehabs from left shoulder surgery.

Freeman said he had no exact timetable on Smith’s return, but it would take at least a couple of months for the June enrollee to return to the mix.

Another wideout named Kaleb Smith, the former Virginia Tech grad transfer, medically retired from football during spring practice after arriving at Notre Dame in January.

