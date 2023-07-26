Profile: Zeke Correll is ready to prove Jarrett Patterson right

SOUTH BEND — Zeke Correll went wire-to-wire last season as Notre Dame football’s starting center.

Jarrett Patterson, the man he replaced at center and then had the benefit of playing alongside in 2022, expects even bigger things from Correll this fall.

“He’s going to have a huge year,” Patterson said before heading to the Houston Texans as a sixth-round selection. “I expect him to pretty much lead those guys. I know he’s going to take it super serious, knowing that it’s his fifth year at Notre Dame. I expect him to be locked in. I can just sense it.”

That’s a pretty tall order considering Patterson’s revered status as a four-year starter and two-time Irish team captain. But neither man is backing down from the challenge.

“That’s just a tribute to the type of guy that he is,” Correll said. “Jarrett is a great teammate, one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had. Awesome guy, awesome player. It meant a lot to me. Jarrett’s the man.”

Joe Rudolph:Veteran line guru takes charge of proud Notre Dame football offensive line tradition

As for the accuracy of Patterson’s prediction, only Correll can make good on it. He enters this fall with a sense of, what, exactly?

“I would say urgency,” said the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Cincinnati’s Anderson High School. “It’s my fifth season. I’m the old guy now. I was a senior last year. Now I’m a grad.

“It went by fast. But I know there’s not too many days that you get an opportunity to take advantage of, so now I just have that extra sense of urgency knowing I have to lead the guys and make sure we’re all working together.”

Joe Rudolph, best known for his 11 total seasons on staff at Wisconsin, is Correll’s third offensive line coach in as many seasons.

Correll played his first three seasons for Jeff Quinn, now at LSU. That included a total of eight starts for Correll in 2020 (two at center) and 2021 (six at left guard).

And it was longtime line guru Harry Hiestand who reinstated Correll as his starting center in a brief interruption of Hiestand’s retirement from coaching.

“Coach Hiestand definitely helped me prepare and understand the game of football and what I have to do to take advantage (of) every play and just dominate,” Correll said. “Coach Rudolph has helped me keep improving my game: He’s smart. He’s helped me with my pass sets, getting out of my stance, understanding pressure, how formation affects linebackers, everything cerebral in the game as well as technique.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter.