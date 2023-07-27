Notre Dame football preview: Linebacker group in good hands with JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser

SOUTH BEND — Game experience at linebacker is no issue for Notre Dame football, where the trio of returning starters played a combined 1,564 snaps last season.

Weakside linebacker Marist Liufau led the way with 646 defensive snaps but ranked only third on the team with 51 tackles.

Captain JD Bertrand played 580 defensive snaps, third on the team, while leading the Irish in tackles (82) for the second straight season. Bertrand again ruled that category despite missing the equivalent of 2 ½ games, thanks to a pair of targeting ejections and a groin strain that sidelined him against Navy.

Rover Jack Kiser, the third graduate in the group, fought through nagging injuries to finish a distant second in tackles (58) while ranking 15th in defensive snaps (338).

Jaylen Sneed:Blue-Gold statement: 'We got to tackle a lot of people."

For all their experience, all three could return in 2024 if they choose, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

Kiser, who missed the Blue-Gold Game with a broken big toe on his left foot, bounced inside for more spring practice repetitions with the second group. That cleared the stage for redshirt freshman Jaylen Sneed, a five-star recruit, in a team-high seven-tackle performance in a 24-0 win for the Gold.

“We know Jack Kiser is going to be on the field,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said in April. “Now if you’ve got a guy like Jack that can play multiple positions, you could give those inside guys a break and get a younger guy or inexperienced guy on the field at that rover position.”

Talented backup Prince Kollie’s transfer to Vanderbilt should flatten the learning curve this fall for redshirt freshman Nolan Ziegler and a trio of 2023 signees: Drayk Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry and Preston Zinter.

Bowen, a budding power hitter on the Irish baseball team, followed in Kiser’s path (2018) as the reigning IndyStar Mr. Football.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter.

Depth chart