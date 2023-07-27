Notre Dame football preview: How second-year coaches have fared through the decades

SOUTH BEND — Year 3 has long been the magic number when it comes to Notre Dame football and national championships.

The last four coaches to lead the Irish to the mountaintop first accomplished that feat in their third season at the helm.

It happened that way for Lou Holtz in 1988, Dan Devine in 1977, Ara Parseghian in 1966 and Frank Leahy in 1943. And it nearly happened for Brian Kelly in 2012 until Alabama trounced his third edition in the BCS Championship Game.

But what about Year 2?

As Marcus Freeman enters his second full season atop the program, what are the chances the Irish will be able to make the leap from the last year’s 9-4 mark to that long-awaited College Football Playoff title?

Knute Rockne’s 1919 Irish went 9-0 in his second season behind George Gipp and a collection of war-hardened veterans. Some outlets voted the Irish a share of the mythical national championship, but for the most part Year 2 improvement has been elusive, even for the program’s most revered stewards.

Not since Bob Davie took Notre Dame from 7-6 to 9-3 in 1998 has any second-year Irish coach managed such significant improvement. Like Freeman, Davie was an in-house promotion from defensive coordinator and a first-time head coach.

That three-game improvement in the loss column stands atop the list of any sophomore season for the last 15 Notre Dame coaches to stick around for multiple seasons.

Rockne’s first team went 3-1-2 in 1918 amid pandemic restrictions and the end of World War I, so that 1919 achievement could more correctly be considered his first full season.

Other arrow-up follow-ups came in:

▸ 2006 under Charlie Weis, who debuted at 9-3 and then finished 10-3 with a blowout loss to LSU in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Brady Quinn finished fourth and third, respectively, in Heisman Trophy voting his final two seasons while passing for 69 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

▸ 1987 under Holtz, who went from 5-6 in his debut to 8-4 behind the all-around contributions of Tim Brown, Notre Dame’s seventh and most recent Heisman Trophy winner. An 8-1 start gave way to three straight season-ending losses, including a 35-10 pounding by Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl.

▸ 1935 under Elmer Layden, who went 6-3 in his debut and then 7-1-1 when the Irish opened with six straight wins before late-season setbacks against Northwestern (14-7 home loss) and Army (6-6 road tie).

▸1932 under Heartley “Hunk” Anderson, who went 7-2 after a 6-2-1 showing in the wake of Rockne’s tragic death in 1931. When Notre Dame blocked seven punts last season in Freeman’s debut, it tied the unofficial program record Anderson’s teams set while playing nine-game schedules in 1932 and 1933.

And then there was 1982, a 6-4-1 step in the right direction under Gerry Faust after the 5-6 disappointment in his debut.

A stunning hire who had never coached at the college level, Faust had built a dynasty at Cincinnati’s Moeller High School.

“Gerry was definitely more comfortable his second year, and his offensive schemes started to take hold,” former Irish offensive lineman Larry Williams said recently. “And he had a lot of talent, much like Marcus has. The real challenge was trying to figure out where to put that talent efficiently.”

Now the athletic director at the University of San Francisco, Williams earned second-team All-America honors while playing guard and tackle during the Faust era.

“I think (Faust) got a better grip of it,” Williams said. “Somewhat like Marcus, he was new to college football and now the head guy. It took a little while to get that sense of what the right fits were in what positions.”

Leaning heavily on a defense that allowed just 15.8 points per game (19th in the nation), Notre Dame opened with a home upset of 10th-ranked Michigan and peaked with a 31-16 road win over top-ranked Pittsburgh and quarterback Dan Marino.

Three straight losses followed to end the season — at home against No. 5 Penn State, the eventual national champion, and on the road against Air Force and USC — and the Irish removed themselves from bowl consideration.

They would post back-to-back 7-5 seasons before ending the Faust era with a whimper in 1985.

“What I say about Coach Faust is you won’t find a guy who loved a school more, wanted to win more,” said Allen Pinkett, still No. 2 on Notre Dame’s career rushing list after three straight 1,000-yard seasons. “(He) just didn’t know how to do it. It was kind of unfair to him to bring him straight from high school. The thing was, we had so much talent. It was so unfortunate.”

The lessons of the ill-fated Faust years remain, but those who played on his ’82 team will always have Pitt.

“Gerry was always a very upbeat person, much like it appears Marcus is,” Williams said. “A big key for Marcus will be earning the trust of his players so he can coach them hard. I think that’s a hard thing in college athletics today. How do you coach them hard? If you coach them hard and they want to spit the bit, they’ll just go somewhere else the next year.”

Even though transfers were rare in that era, an unproven coach like Faust had to walk a fine line when it came to discipline.

“I think Gerry did have challenges in that regard,” Williams said. “It’s a really tough job, no matter what. I do think you have to be positive to make sure that the young men on the team feel valued, but at the same time you’ve got to have that trust where you can coach them hard.

“A lot of young folks need that discipline and that critical eye, so I hope we don’t get away from that too far. Marcus has got a big challenge in that regard. Kids are still kids. Nineteen-year-old kids are still 19-year-old kids. It’s a tough manage.”

How Notre Dame coaches fared in first two seasons:

Marcus Freeman 9-4 (2022)/??? (2023)

Brian Kelly 8-5 (2010)/8-5 (2011)

Charlie Weis 9-3 (2005)/10-3 (2006)

Tyrone Willingham 10-3 (2002)/5-7 (2003)

Bob Davie 7-6 (1997)/9-3 (1998)

Lou Holtz 5-6 (1986)/8-4 (1987)

Gerry Faust 5-6 (1981)/6-4-1 (1982)

Dan Devine 8-3 (1975)/9-3 (1976)

Ara Parseghian 9-1 (1964)/7-2-1 (1965)

Joe Kuharich 5-5 (1959)/2-8 (1960)

Terry Brennan 9-1 (1954)/8-2 (1955)

Frank Leahy 8-0-1 (1941)/7-2-2 (1942)

Elmer Layden 6-3 (1934)/7-1-1 (1935)

Hunk Anderson 6-2-1 (1931)/7-2 (1932)

Knute Rockne 3-1-2 (1918)/9-0 (1919)

Jesse Harper 7-0 (1913)/6-2 (1914)