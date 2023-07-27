Notre Dame football preview: Linebacker Nolan Ziegler has a legacy to uphold

SOUTH BEND — Before heading off to pursue an NFL career in Seattle, former Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer made no secret of his faith in young Nolan Ziegler.

From one linebacker to another, Bauer unofficially passed the baton to the redshirt sophomore determined to impact the game on special teams and defense.

“He’s just dynamic,” Bauer said. “He’s someone I can see a lot of myself in. He’s just invested in the game.”

That makes sense considering Ziegler’s deep family ties to Notre Dame football. His maternal grandfather, Tim Sullivan, was a starting outside linebacker who won a national title with the Irish in 1973, and great-uncle Fred Trosko Jr. is a former Notre Dame quarterback.

A four-star recruit from Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central, Ziegler has moved squarely into the understudy role behind JD Bertrand, team captain and leading tackler at middle linebacker. Listed at 225 pounds, Ziegler was credited with a game-high 10 tackles and a sack in April’s Blue-Gold Game.

Ziegler certainly did all he could to soak up knowledge from Bauer during the latter’s injury-shortened senior year.

“Bo helped me a lot through my freshman year, just getting used to it,” Ziegler said. “He always put a big emphasis on special teams, and I take pride in that. Special teams is something that wins national championships, so it’s something I want to do. It takes that extra effort and that drive.”

In high school, where he made 120 tackles and had nine sacks as a senior, Ziegler remembers blocking multiple punts, and his zeal for kickoff coverage is obvious.

“I love kickoff,” he said, eyebrows dancing. “Just flying down and hitting people … yeah.”

All nine of Ziegler’s snaps last season came in the Senior Day shutout of Boston College, but he figures to earn more playing time as his grasp of Al Golden’s defense improves. Graduate assistant Max Bullough, the former Michigan State and NFL linebacker, is guiding Ziegler through the transition as well.

Athletic enough to shine in high school at strong safety and wide receiver (25 touchdowns and 1,400-plus yards his senior year), Ziegler has modified his pursuit style as he learns to sift through traffic and misdirection within the tackle box.

“I’m more of a long strider out in space,” Ziegler said. “Not having all the open space to run downhill … it’s me just having to adapt to that. Shorter, quicker steps … that was the main adjustment.”

What Bauer termed Ziegler’s investment in the game could start paying dividends soon.

