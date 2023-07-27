What's in a number? Notre Dame football tight end Cooper Flanagan is about to find out

SOUTH BEND — Cooper Flanagan has heard the jokes.

“The first day, I heard a lot of, ‘Hey, there’s Michael Mayer!’ Flanagan said. “That was funny.”

Flanagan has the unenviable task of wearing the same number — 87 — at the same position — tight end — that Mayer donned the last three seasons, leaving behind the most decorated career at the position in program history. That's quite an accomplishment at Notre Dame, long dubbed Tight End U.

Mayer's legacy and impact is so fresh that Flanagan sought permission to take the number.

“I actually asked Michael if I could wear it,” Flanagan said. “There weren’t a lot of '80' numbers, and I was pretty set on an '80' number coming in. So, I mean, why not try to take the challenge?”

Challenge? Number 87 casts about as large a shadow as there is in this historic program.

Mayer was a three-year starter for the Irish, finishing with 2,099 career receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, both of which are program records for a tight end. His nine touchdowns in 2022 are a single-season program best, and his 180 career receptions ranks third all-time in program history, regardless of position.

Mayer is now in the NFL after being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of April’s NFL Draft. He became the eighth tight end drafted in the second round in program history, which includes recent standouts in Cole Kmet (2020), Troy Niklas (2014) and Kyle Rudolph (2011). Another former tight end, 1974 draft pick Dave Kasper, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Kasper's number? Eighty-seven.

“Big shoes to fill,” Flanagan confessed.

Flanagan didn’t enroll in the spring at Notre Dame. His high school, De La Salle in Concord, California, wouldn’t allow him to.

That meant a June arrival for one of the earliest commits of the Notre Dame class of 2023. Flanagan, who was the 11th-ranked tight end recruit in the country according to 247Sports, has been locked-in to the Irish since September 2021.

“I was kind of nervous about the recruits,” Flanagan admitted about his emotions when arriving on campus. “I wasn’t really too close, expect with a couple of the kids. But coming into my first week, we were super close so quick, and that was cool to see.

“It’s been fun. We were all in the same dorm a little bit. That was a lot of fun, just connecting with the guys in the freshman class.”

Notre Dame football preview:Deep group at tight end must put injuries in the past

Flanagan noted fellow freshman tight end, Henry Garrity, as well as other newcomers Jordan Faison, Joe Otting, Marcello Diomede and Boubacar Traore, as players he’s built strong relationships with early.

“The whole tight end room has been great,” Flanagan said. “Mitch (Evans) has been great. Kevin (Bauman), Eli (Raridon), they’re all kind of teaching me some things.”

Raridon has seen Flanagan mesh well with the existing tight ends.

“Cooper’s awesome,” Raridon said. “He’s been getting along really well. I’ve only seen him here for these first few practices, but he’s a big body; I think he’s a little over 260 (pounds). His footwork and blocking look good. He’s got good hands. I’m excited to watch him.”

Flanagan said he entered summer workouts around 270 pounds, but is now down to 258.

“I was dealing with injuries after high school, so I couldn’t really condition,” Flanagan explained. “I knew when I got here I’d lose some pounds pretty quickly. I wasn’t worried about it.”

Before arriving to campus, Flanagan sought the advice of former Notre Dame player, Isaiah Foskey, since the two went to the same high school — powerhouse De La Salle in Concord, Calif. Foskey helped Flanagan during the recruiting process as well.

“Just be yourself,” Flanagan said of Foskey’s advice. “There’s going to be a bunch of people telling you what to do, but just have fun. Coming from (De La Salle), he said, ‘You’ll be ready.’ So, just do what I do and go 100%, things like that.”

With no clear starter at the position as fall camp gets underway, it's not unrealistic that Flanagan sees the field as a true freshman. If he doesn’t, it won't discourage him.

“I’m trying not to think about that,” he said of playing time. “I just try to take it day-by-day, practice-by-practice, trying to learn. If I can get on the field, that’s great. That’s what I want. But I can’t really do more than give it all I’ve got on the field during practice.”