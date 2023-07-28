United Airlines expanded flight schedule includes eight Notre Dame football games

South Bend Tribune

United Airlines announced in a news release Friday morning that it has added 127 nonstop flights for the 2023 college football season, including eight that involve Notre Dame football games.

Notre Dame games included in this new expanded flights package are Tennessee State at Notre Dame on Sept. 2, Notre Dame at North Carolina State on Sept. 9, Ohio State at Notre Dame on Sept. 23, Notre Dame at Duke on Sept. 30, USC at Notre Dame on Oct. 14, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame on Oct. 28, Notre Dame at Clemson on Nov. 4 amd Wake Forst at Notre Dame on Nov. 18.

The Irish opened fall practice on Wednesday and will open the season on August 26 against Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Others matchups of note for area football fans included in the United flights are UNLV at Michigan on Sept. 9, Washington-Seattle at Michigan State on Sept. 16, Ohio State at Purdue on Oct. 14 and Michigan at Penn State on Nov. 11.

In addition to the expanded flight schedule, United Airlines has partnered with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams for a name, image, likeness (NIL) agreement. Caleb Williams will be featured in United's advertising and social media campaigns to hype up college football fans and promote these special college football flights. He will also share updates on his own social media accounts, encouraging fans from all over the country to experience the thrilling energy of college football games firsthand.

“There’s nothing like the energy you get from seeing the fans in stands and hearing them cheer you on during a big rivalry game, whether that’s at home or on the road” said Williams in the release “I’m excited to collaborate with United Airlines to help spread the news of these special college football flights so fans from all over the country can experience that energy first-hand.

The airline has added more flights and will be flying larger planes to select cities for the following games:

• Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame• Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University• Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama• Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan• Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh• Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University• Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University• Sept. 16: University of Washington - Seattle @ Michigan State University• Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame• Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University• Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama• Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University• Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati• Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi• Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University• Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi• Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame• Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama• Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University• Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University• Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison• Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama• Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University• Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame• Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin• Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University• Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama• Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University• Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University• Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee• Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame