Notre Dame football star/food critic Joe Alt digs in: 'Oh, it's still BAG-el'

SOUTH BEND — Joe Alt might be an All-American at left tackle for Notre Dame football and a projected Top-10 NFL Draft pick, but Food Network scouts likely have him pegged as Mr. Irrelevant.

At least that’s the vibe from Alt’s offensive linemates in the wake of the junior’s recent in-house video production: “Big Fella Food Tour in the Big City.”

“For New York City? It was terrible,” center Zeke Correll said after Monday’s practice. “He couldn’t have picked worse places to go. My sister (Mary) is from Brooklyn. She was like, ‘Yeah, he just made us all look bad.’ That street food looked … not ideal.”

Joe Alt profile:'Little Joe Alt' just keeps growing into Notre Dame's All-America left tackle

It didn’t help that Alt, at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, was sweating in the mid-July heat as he sampled and rated hot dogs, chicken kebabs and midday breakfast bagels from Times Square vendors.

“Yeah, I’d pass on that one,” Correll said. “I’d take a glizzy (hot dog) maybe, but chicken? I don’t know about that.”

Tom Noie:Make it another social media touchdown for Notre Dame football

Alt, a Minneapolis-area product, offered a sheepish defense when his food criticism was raised.

“That was only my second time being in New York, so I don’t know a whole bunch about it,” Alt said. “They just kind of pointed me in a direction, and I just rated it. I had a good time, but I did hear from a lot of people telling me I didn’t go to the right places. I have no idea. I just went out there and ate.”

Correll and freshman center Joe Otting backed Alt on his choice of a ketchup-slathered dog, but Alt wanted it known that he’s a “mustard on brats guy” and usually gets one of each.

“I know I got a lot of hate for that,” he said of his ketchup rave, “but that’s where that comes from.”

Nor will his Irish teammates let Alt forget somehow mistaking cranberries for chocolate chips in his breakfast bagel, but he’s standing by his Minnesota-tinged pronunciation of the five-letter B-word.

“Oh, it’s still BAG-el,” he said. “It always will be BAG-el.”

No matter how many times Quinn Murphy, a backup lineman from Duxbury, Mass., cringes.

“Oh, yeah,” Alt said. “He hates that. I think I’m pretty unique in the way I say it, but that’s all right. It’s just where I come from.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.