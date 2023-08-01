Jordan Botelho hopes to be the 'tone setter' more often for Notre Dame football this year

SOUTH BEND — Every time Notre Dame football players meet with the media on the second floor of the indoor practice facility, the same game is re-running on the mounted television above the elevator.

At the Irish Athletics Center, it’s perpetually the second half of last November’s 35-14 upset of fifth-ranked Clemson.

Jordan Botelho doesn’t mind that one bit.

“The game was unbelievable,” Botelho, the senior defensive end from Hawaii, said after Tuesday’s practice. “It was a night game. Playing night games is really special. The atmosphere is crazy. That was probably one of the highlights of my career so far, and it’s still like a dream come true almost.”

Botelho’s blocked punt just six minutes in set up Prince Kollie for a 17-yard touchdown return. Kollie transferred to Vanderbilt this offseason, but Botelho is still around to luxuriate in the moment.

“That was another unbelievable play,” Botelho said. “Came right up the middle, just put my hand out and blocked it. And Prince Kollie caught it for a touchdown. I guess that was like the tone setter of the game. Great feeling.”

With Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s modern-era sacks leader, off to the NFL’s New Orleans Saints as the 40th-overall pick, Botelho is the leading candidate to fill his role at Vyper end. Along with sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka and fast-rising redshirt freshman Joshua Burnham, Botelho is hoping for more electric outings this fall.

Botelho had a pair of two-sack games last year at Syracuse (Oct. 25) and in the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina (Dec. 30). His other sack came on Senior Day against Boston College, but it was the Clemson experience — when he was on the field for just 13 defensive snaps — that endures.

“When I went in, I was just trying my best to do my best,” he said. “The plays I went in, I was physical.”

As Botelho posed for selfies with delirious students and other fans who rushed the field at Notre Dame Stadium, he soaked up a memory that could last a lifetime.

“All the fans stormed the field, and it was a great experience,” Botelho said. “You always see that on TV. It was great just being a part of something like that.”

