Podcast: Footballscoop's John Brice joins the Pod of Gold to talk Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Could a Notre Dame win over Ohio State on Sept. 23 come to be known as "The Green Pants Game"?

In this week's South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com Pod of Gold podcast, Notre Dame football beat writers Mike Berardino, and Tom Noie talk Irish fashion, Jerry Maguire and what's to be gleaned so far from Irish fall camp.

They are also joined in the WNDU-TV studios by special guest John Brice of Footballscoop.com, who provides insight on Notre Dame's place in conference realignment, the reported Under Armour apparel extension and narrowing the speed gap.

Notre Dame opens its season Aug. 26 vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland. So pour a pint, and enjoy some Pod of Gold.

2023 Notre Dame football season preview:Everything you need to know heading into fall camp

