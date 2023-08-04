Could Rocco Spindler and Aamil Wagner combine forces on Notre Dame football's O-line?

MISHAWAKA — Eight practices into fall training camp, Notre Dame football’s changing of the guards has taken an intriguing turn.

The lion’s share of first-team work on Thursday night at Mishawaka High School's grass turf Steele Stadium went to redshirt sophomore Rocco Spindler at right guard and redshirt freshman Aamil Wagner at left guard. Each player would be making his first college start on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

The primary spring guard combo of Billy Schrauth and Andrew Kristofic worked consistently with the second unit Thursday at left guard and right tackle, respectively. The rest of the second-team offensive line was comprised of Tosh Baker (left tackle), Ashton Craig (center) and Pat Coogan (right guard).

After giving up six sacks, including five in the second half, last November in a 35-32 win over Navy, the Irish offensive line must replace the uber-experienced guard combo of Jarrett Patterson and Josh Lugg. Wagner (6-foot-6, 288 pounds) and Spindler (6-5, 314 pounds) could offer better mobility than other candidates who have rotated through for new line coach Joe Rudolph.

Other notes from Thursday’s unannounced outing at the public high school home of Notre Dame walk-on sophomore tight end Justin Fisher:

∎ Sophomore Vyper end Junior Tuihalamaka did not practice. He took mental reps with helmet in hand after a vigorous ride on the stationary bike.

∎ Cornerback Ryan Barnes was in a red jersey for the second straight practice, and cornerback Chance Tucker and defensive end Aiden Gobaira worked again on the side.

∎ Freshman safety Ben Minich wore a brace on his left knee after making a trip to the medical tent near the end of practice.

∎ Walk-on running back Chase Ketterer received attention from trainers on his ankle and did not return to practice. Ketterer, a New Prairie High School graduate who was slowed by an upper body injury in the spring, has run Notre Dame’s scout team triple-option offense during Navy prep the past few years.

