Notre Dame football sticks with Under Armour under new 10-year pact

SOUTH BEND — “X” still marks the spot for Notre Dame football and the rest of Irish athletics.

Under Armour announced a new 10-year apparel contract with the university on Friday. The current 10-year deal was due to expire in the spring of 2024.

Terms of the extension were not immediately available, but Yahoo Sports reported the new agreement will exceed $10 million annually in licensing fees and gear. The current deal was for a reported $90 million over 10 years, setting a new standard for college sports apparel contracts at the time.

Nike and Adidas reportedly were the other most aggressive bidders in this cycle after Under Armour’s exclusive negotiating window with Notre Dame expired in early May.

Adidas previously outfitted the Irish, who are believed to be in the upper echelon of annual apparel hauls along with Nike schools Texas, Ohio State and Michigan; and Adidas partners such as Kansas, Louisville, Washington and Nebraska.

The typical range is $8 million to $10 million per year.

In re-upping with Baltimore-based Under Armour, Notre Dame remains part of a college sports group that includes Wisconsin, Utah, Texas Tech, Auburn and South Carolina.

Amid declining revenues and plunging market capitalization, Under Armour canceled deals in recent years with UCLA, California, Hawaii and Cincinnati while also seeing Boston College exit for new apparel partners (New Balance and Adidas).

Under Armour reportedly agreed to pay $67.5 million in early termination fees to UCLA after a June 2020 notification that it intended to sever a 15-year, $280 million agreement to outfit the Bruins.

Freeman Formula:'Dx over Dt?' Notre Dame football players explain what 'Clarity equals velocity' means

Notre Dame’s 2014 agreement with Under Armour reportedly included stock compensation. After climbing above $50 per share in August 2015, Under Armour was trading near its 10-year low on Friday at $8 per share.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino or email him at mberardino@gannett.com.