Notre Dame football commit CJ Carr has seen his future, and he hopes it's Joe Burrow-esque

SOUTH BEND — Does Notre Dame football have its own version of Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow on the way in 2024?

Four-star quarterback commit CJ Carr certainly hopes so as he enters his senior year of high school in Saline, Mich. Listed at 6-foot-2 ½ and 195 pounds, Carr has a similar build and playing profile as Burrow.

“Joe Burrow actually is someone who I really watch intently and somebody I want to model my game after,” Carr told former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush during a recent appearance on the MOGL Podcast. “You look at him, and he doesn’t look like a stellar athlete, probably doesn’t have the biggest arm in the NFL, but is so smart and intelligent on the field, has sneaky athleticism, will get away from the rush, great pocket movement.”

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2019 while leading LSU to the national title, has already led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades. The first overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

“Something I try to pride myself on is all of those intangibles and all those things that come together to really make a great quarterback,” said Carr, who committed to Notre Dame in June of 2022. “He’s one I really look up to and hope to someday become something like that.”

Wimbush, who made 16 starts at Notre Dame before transferring to Central Florida after the 2018 season, is co-founder of MOGL, which provides technology and software in the NIL space for college athletes, collectives and athletic departments.

“Urban Meyer offered me over Joe Burrow,” Wimbush said on the podcast. “I was considering Ohio State; that was one of my top five. When I committed to Penn State was when Urban offered Joe. They got that wrong.”

Wimbush, who led the Irish to a 3-0 start in 2018, predicted big things for Carr. According to 247 Sports Composite, Carr is the nation’s fifth-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024.

“I call it the ‘It Factor,’ and you’re going to surpass it, CJ,” Wimbush said. “You’re going to be better than (Burrow). He has that swag to him.”

The grandson of former University of Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr agreed.

“The way he carries himself,” Carr said, “it’s infectious. It’s awesome.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and the South Bend Tribune.