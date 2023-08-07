Coaches rank Notre Dame football 13th in preseason poll

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football finds itself outside the Dangerous Dozen after Monday’s release of the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches’ poll.

Ranked No. 13 in the annual preseason exercise, the Irish are coming off a 9-4 debut season under coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame clocked in at No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff poll after a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 is scheduled for an Aug. 14 release. The Irish, who were ranked 18th in the final AP poll last season, haven’t been ranked lower than 12th in the AP preseason poll since they were unranked in 2017, coming off a 4-8 disaster in 2016.

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings won’t be announced until Oct. 31. Those are the only rankings that hold significance once Selection Sunday arrives on Dec. 3.

Three opponents on Notre Dame’s schedule this fall are ranked in the Top 10 of the coaches’ poll: Ohio State is No. 4, USC is No. 6 and Clemson is No 9. Both the Buckeyes (Sept. 23) and the Trojans (Oct. 14) visit Notre Dame Stadium for night games this fall, while the Irish travel to face the Tigers in Death Valley on Nov. 4.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 1 after claiming 61 of the possible 66 first-place votes. The Bulldogs comfortably outpolled second-ranked Michigan, followed by No. 3 Alabama (four first-place votes) and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes, who received one first-place vote.

LSU, in its second season under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, is ranked fifth. Also in the top 12 ahead of the Irish: No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Florida State, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 11 Washington and No. 12 Texas.

