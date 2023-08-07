QB Sam Hartman, center Zeke Correll form 'special connection' for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — As any quarterback must with his center, Notre Dame football newcomer Sam Hartman has become increasingly familiar with Zeke Correll.

“Zeke’s awesome,” Hartman said nine practices into his first and only fall camp with the Irish. “Him and I have grown a lot. Obviously, we have to have that special connection.”

Sadly, no air quotes accompanied that last phrase, but somewhere Bob Hope is surely rolling his eyes in the Great Beyond.

“It’s been fun to get to know him off the field,” Hartman said. “On the field, he’s a wild man. He brings the juice every day. I feed off that. We kind of help each other.”

Asked for an estimate of how many times he has snapped the football to Hartman, both under center and in the spread formation, Correll didn’t hesitate.

“Thousands,” he said. “I’m not sure of the exact number, but it’s been thousands of times now.”

Surely, some sleep-deprived student manager has that precise figure on file in the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, but for now we’ll just have to accept the anecdotal evidence.

“It feels really comfortable,” Correll said. “I know when he first got here in the spring, (Hartman) wasn’t used to under-center stuff. And we started working that, and now it’s smooth.”

Hartman’s center at Wake Forest the past three seasons was Michael Jurgens, who played a team-high 2,541 snaps in 34 starts for the RPO-centric Deacons. Correll, who has made 15 of his 21 career starts at center, is learning Hartman’s preferences.

“He just likes when I get it back there to him,” Correll said. “Nothing too fancy. I just snap it back, try to get it down his midline. Under center, just get it off quick and hopefully when I’m pulling or anything like that, outside zone, he can get a little bit of depth, so I can get my footwork going and get off the ball.”

If 2022 was all about the Mitch-a-palooza, with tight end Mitchell Evans stepping in for diminutive QB Drew Pyne and going 6-for-7 on sneak attempts, it should be noted that Hartman, at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, has plenty of sneak ability himself.

In 19 career sneak attempts, Hartman has picked up 13 first downs and scored two touchdowns. Twelve of his 26 career rushing yards on sneaks have come after contact, and his career long is 3 yards.

