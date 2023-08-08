Notre Dame football opened up practice to the media Tuesday. Here's five observations.

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football held its second and final fully open practice to the media Tuesday night. It was a special practice for the Fighting Irish, as they hosted it at School Field. Members from the South Bend Riley and Adams football teams were in attendance to take in the festivities.

Here are some of the observations from the two-hour practice.

Multiple players leave with injuries

Numerous players did not finish practice Tuesday due to various ailments.

Running back Gi’Bran Payne, who’s in contention to get second-team reps behind Audric Estimé, hurt his left ankle during a kickoff return drill. He was able to walk off on his own power, but did not return to practice. He was seen walking toward the locker room without his left shoe on.

Estimé was also limited in practice Tuesday. He did not participate in either of the 11-on-11 sessions. It’s unclear if he was nicked up or was just given the night off from full contact. Because of Estimé and Payne’s injuries, redshirt freshman Jadarian Price and newcomer Devyn Ford took the bulk of the running back reps.

Andrew Kristofic, who’s in a battle for the starting right guard spot, hurt his right shoulder during 11-on-11. He tried to play through it, but was taken out before the next play could happen. The graduate senior did not return to practice following the injury.

On defense, redshirt sophomore Ryan Barnes, who’s already wearing a red jersey because of injury, was seen favoring his left arm after a drill. The cornerback did not compete in any of the 11-on-11 drills afterwards.

Another cornerback, graduate senior Cam Hart, was also injured. It’s unclear what happened to Hart, but he left the field early in 11-on-11 action and was seen getting looked at on the trainer’s table.

Finally, defensive lineman Aiden Gobaria appeared to injure his knee in practice. The redshirt freshman also saw time at the trainer’s table before being taken into the locker room.

Defense gets the upper hand on the offense

The offense did little in both 11-on-11 sessions against the defense. Mainly, the defensive line was dominant for the Irish, generating multiple sacks and forcing numerous runs for loss. All three strings of the offense struggled, often settling for field goals (the ball was placed around the 40-yard line for each drive).

The highlight for the defense was safety Ramon Henderson intercepting a pass from quarterback Sam Hartman. The graduate senior tried to throw it to Matt Salerno in double coverage, but Henderson undercut the pass for the pick.

Defense continues working on new formation

Transfer safety Antonio Carter alluded to it with the media Monday, but the Irish appear to be working on a new defensive formation they call “Aztec.” It features three safeties and two linebackers instead of vice versa. Henderson, Thomas Harper and DJ Brown were the three safeties on the field when the first-team defense was on the field, with Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand in the linebacker spots.

Competition fierce right out of the gate

After the pre-practice stretches, head coach Marcus Freeman put the team into a one-on-one competitive situation.

The first was wide receivers taking on cornerbacks in a goal line fade pass situation. There were only two reps of it. The first one was an overthrown pass from quarterback Sam Hartman to freshman wideout Rico Flores Jr. Brown had the coverage. The second rep saw backup quarterback Steve Angeli throw a perfect pass to freshman Braylon James, who caught it over Eddie Scheidler for a touchdown.

Then, the offense faced the defense in two reps on the goal line. The first one was won by the defense when safety Xavier Watts made a nice tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

The second was the highlight of the day for the offense, with Salerno winning a jump ball over freshman cornerback Christian Gray in the back-left corner of the end zone. The entire offense ran over to celebrate with Salerno after the play.

Different combinations playing out at guard position

The first-string offensive line Tuesday was Joe Alt at left tackle, Pat Coogan at left guard, Zeke Correll at center, Rocco Spindler at right guard and Blake Fisher at right tackle. While Alt, Correll and Fisher are locked into their starting spots, who starts at guard is still up for grabs. Multiple different combinations have been tried at the position in the first two weeks of camp.

