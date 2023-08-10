Sam Hartman teaches Notre Dame football the art of downfield passing

SOUTH BEND — Some of the most valuable time Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman spends with his new passing targets requires no physical movement on their part.

To hear Mitchell Evans’ perspective, the scene of Shaman Sam’s learning laboratory could easily swap grunts and whistles for beaded curtains, smooth jazz and scented candles.

“Sometimes we won’t even be throwing the balls,” Evans, a junior tight end, said early in fall training camp. “We’ll just sit there, and he’ll give us a picture. He’ll give us a defense and imagine it in a way. We’ll talk things out.”

Visualization has been part of sporting excellence for decades, but Hartman’s process of building unspoken communication with a new set of teammates seems to include some high-level mental repetitions.

“It’s like, ‘Here, this is what he’s seeing, this is what he wants us to do,’ “ Evans said. “Or how he’s reading it, so he can tell us and we’re on the same page. It’s not like we’re doing our own thing and he’s doing his own thing and we just have to make it work.”

The ACC-record 110 touchdown passes of Hartman’s college football career thus far were spread among 18 different teammates in five seasons at Wake Forest.

The process of expanding both of those numbers has been underway almost from the moment Hartman arrived on campus as a graduate transfer in mid-January, but it has clearly accelerated ever since Gator Bowl MVP Tyler Buchner took the hint and transferred to Alabama in late April.

“(Hartman) tells us what he wants; then we talk it out,” Evans said. “We give him some input. He gives us input. We’re on the same page. We refine it because we have a lot of liberty to do that.”

And that liberty extends to freshmen as well as upperclassmen.

“Sam is supercool,” early-enrolled wideout Braylon James said shortly after meeting Hartman. “He’s giving you tips on what you can do to be a better target for him. He’s always giving us a boatload of information to be better, to elevate ourselves. He’s teaching us a lot.”

Asked to assess that connection on a 10-point scale where 10 is complete telepathy between Hartman and those running the route tree, Evans’ eyes grow wide.

“I think we’re getting up there, working up to 10,” he said. “We have a great connection with our whole offense. We’re all pretty in-tune.”

Kyle Rudolph explains how 50/50 becomes 80/20

Former Notre Dame tight end Kyle Rudolph, recently retired after a dozen seasons in the NFL, studied Hartman closely in preparation for a Peacock analyst role at the Blue-Gold Game.

Plenty of contemporary quarterbacks have exceeded him in pure arm strength, but it’s Hartman who has been remarkably successful over the years at completing downfield throws of 20- and 30-plus yards.

Asked for an explanation, Rudolph smiled.

“One of the things that jumps off the film with Sam is trust,” said Rudolph, now a Big Ten football analyst for NBC. “Watch him at Wake Forest. He was making throws. Guys weren’t necessarily open, but those 50/50-type balls — when you have a high trust in your guy to go up and make the catch or at the very worst break it up — they’re not really 50/50 throws anymore.

“We always say we want them to be 80/20 balls where 80% of the time we’re getting it, 20% of the time it just gets broken up. You see that a lot on tape. … Sam (is) finding those guys here that he trusts to make those throws because he’s made them all throughout his career.”

After teaming with Jimmy Clausen for the Irish, Rudolph went on to a pro career that included two Pro Bowls, 482 receptions, 50 touchdowns and nearly 4,800 receiving yards.

Paired with Tom Brady for his final season in 2022, Rudolph can explain better than most the magic of the back-shoulder throw, something Hartman and his teammates continue to hone ahead of the Aug. 26 season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

“It’s a feel thing,” Rudolph said. “When you trust your guy as a quarterback, you see the field. Yeah, you may be covered, but when you know where you can put the ball and only your guy can get it, it’s an innate ability for quarterbacks to complete more passes.”

Hartman, 24, enters his sixth college season with nearly 13,000 career passing yards. That doesn’t happen by accident.

“Even in college football there are a lot of good cover DBs, and guys aren’t really running wide open like you once saw in high school,” Rudolph said. “Look at ND’s schedule: Ohio State, USC, Clemson. They’re going to play good defenses, and (Hartman) is going to have to make those throws that maybe his guy is not open, but ‘I believe that he’ll make a play and I can put the ball in a place where only he can get it.’ “

Asked in March about his approach, Hartman used a pair of T-words.

“It’s just the trust and timing all across the board,” he said. “From your offensive coordinator trusting your guys to go down and make plays, and you trusting a receiver to go up and make a play.”

'Every route is alive,' Chansi Stuckey says

Chansi Stuckey, who opened his four-season NFL run with late-career Brett Favre on the New York Jets, knows what it’s like as a receiver to play with a swashbuckling quarterback.

“Oh, that’s huge,” the Irish receivers coach said during spring practice. “Sometimes you get in a lull where it’s a deep pass and you don’t expect it. The expectation now is, ‘Hey, every route is alive.’ If they get (the right look), they’re throwing it deep.”

And it doesn’t just have to be a deep post, like the 46-yard heave Hartman completed to Jayden Thomas early in the spring game.

There’s also tremendous value, Stuckey noted, in his receivers believing the ball will come their way if they work with route precision on deep outs and other intermediate passing plays.

“Some back-shoulder throws, 20 to 25 yards down the field — having an understanding and football knowledge of what’s about to happen,” Stuckey said. “That’s another (plus) for those young guys.”

As James said: “It just feels good to know there’s somebody out there who can get you the ball.”

Can Tobias Merriweather become Randy Moss-like?

Sophomore Tobias Merriweather, whose only catch last year went for a 41-yard touchdown on a deep post from Drew Pyne, might have the most upside of all Irish receivers when it comes to downfield hookups with Hartman.

“I don’t do comparisons,” Stuckey said, “but Randy Moss, the ball was in the air, it was like he got faster. And Tobias, the ball is in the air, the guy is right next to him, it’s like he hits another gear and just runs away from guys. You can never outthrow him, and he makes plays down the field. There are guys that are fast that get downfield but don’t make plays.”

Sometimes that’s because receivers have failed to earn the trust of their quarterback. That shouldn’t be a problem with Hartman, a proven bombardier with the guts of a jewel thief.

“We're going to play to our strengths and play to our quarterback’s strengths,” new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “And (downfield passing) is certainly something he does very well, and that gives everybody confidence.”

Irish defensive backs included.

“The timing of the throws down the field in practice is so critical for us,” safeties coach Chris O’Leary said. “If you’re not getting that in live situations, you’re not able to make those plays. That’s been unbelievable for us. Every single day we’re getting balls down the field; it’s challenging us to make those plays.”

Listen closely, and you can almost hear the mystical sounds of wind chimes as a new set of trusted targets waxes poetic about the possibilities this fall.

“Every receiver’s dream is that beautiful ball, slowing down in midair, and you just see it spiraling at you,” Merriweather said in April. “Catch it: Touchdown. Or you’re running away from people. That’s what any receiver is about. You love the big plays.”

And nobody loves them more than Shaman Sam.

