'Freaky machine' helps Notre Dame football hone ball-catching skills across the board

SOUTH BEND — If you’re looking for the stealth MVP of Notre Dame football’s preseason training camp, the Monarc Seeker is a runaway winner.

Figuratively speaking, of course.

“He’s old-school Tom Brady,” wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey said with a laugh. “He’s just sitting in the pocket. He can’t scramble. He can’t move. He has to make the throw.”

But oh, can the Seeker throw … and throw and throw.

Billed as the World’s First Robotic Quarterback, the Seeker can pump out up to six footballs every 12 seconds. It can be programmed to throw up to 75 mph, and thanks to wearable technology it can track the movement and speed of its intended target and adjust accordingly.

Senior speedster Chris Tyree, making the transition from running back to full-time wideout, has sought out the Seeker at every spare moment. Before, during and after practice, Tyree and his teammates can be found catching simulated passes, punts and kickoffs from the brainchild of Igor Karlicic and Bhargav Maganti, cofounders of Dallas-based Monarc Sport.

That’s how Stuckey’s wideouts, given an individual goal of 20,000 catches apiece, had soared well past 100,000 as a group in a six-week span leading up to the start of fall training camp.

“We’re the only university in the country with two of them,” Stuckey told NDInsider.com in late July. “Now we have a second one just because our guys, offense and defense, have gravitated to the Seeker so much that they had guys standing in line. It’s just a testament to our alumni and all the people around Notre Dame: ‘Hey, our guys need this, and we have a commitment to win, so let’s get another unit.’ “

Chansi Stuckey:Notre Dame football has a devoted matchmaker in receivers coach

Quest for 20,000 passes on the Seeker

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker had seen the benefits of an earlier version of the Seeker during his two seasons at West Virginia (2020-21). LSU, TCU and Iowa are a few of the other top programs that endorse the Seeker on the company’s website.

Along with Stuckey, Parker was the one pushing the hardest for the Seeker’s addition this offseason. Mike Mickens’ cornerbacks have incorporated the next-gen version of the old JUGS machine, and some of the safeties have used it as well.

“I definitely didn’t get 20,000 — that’s a lot,” tight end Eli Raridon said. “I came in several times during the summer and I put the tracker on. It senses where you are. It will put balls high and low and to the side where you can get it. It’s not just a normal JUGS machine where it’s in the middle every time.”

Fellow tight end Mitchell Evans laughed when asked for an estimate of how many footballs he’s caught from the Seeker.

“Oh, my God; a good amount,” Evans said in late July. “We just got the black one. That thing’s a freaky machine.”

June enrollees Cooper Flanagan and Jordan Faison were able to make up for lost time with the help of the Seeker.

“I’m not sure of the exact number, but we’d go out there every chance we’d get and catch 500 at least,” said Flanagan, a freshman tight end. “I’d say thousands (overall). I’m used to that old-school, pump-it-out thing, but this machine is pretty cool. Just getting your hands on the rock is good.”

Ultimately, the hope is for the Seeker to be able to track dropped passes and route efficiency as well as total balls thrown and practice time.

Freemanisms:'Dx over Dt?' Notre Dame football players explain what 'Clarity equals velocity' means

“That’s the next phase of it,” said Stuckey, who played four seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver. “It’s in beta right now. We have an early kind of app version of it. It will be able to track each person individually. Instead of having to do that by paper and having (support staff) send me the numbers, I’ll have it right there on my screen.”

That would enable the Irish coaching staff to streamline and finetune the practice schedule.

“I could program it to where I know which routes I want them to run according to what’s happening that day or the next day for the install,” Stuckey said. “And then post-practice is when it will really help. I’ll have a plan post-practice that I’ll have it set up by my (grad assistant).

“He’ll compute the route, and then once we’re done with (team practice) we can go straight over and in 10 minutes we can get everybody 25-30 extra balls as opposed to the guys being out there an hour getting that many balls. It enables them to get off their feet, rest, recuperate but still get the same work post-practice that we’re trying to get.”

In search of its first national championship since 1988, maybe Notre Dame will find what it's looking for with the help of the Seeker.

“As long as those results end up on the field,” Stuckey said, “it will be a great investment.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.