Notre Dame football long snapper Michael Vinson 'has that presence' of a team captain

SOUTH BEND — Former punter Tyler Newsome remains the only pure specialist to be named a permanent captain for Notre Dame football.

Sixth-year long snapper Michael “Milk” Vinson, who was mentored by Newsome as a freshman in 2018, has a chance to join him in the coming days.

“He’s a captain in the locker room,” said Marty Biagi, hired away from Ole Miss this offseason as Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator. “Whether he’s voted one, I don’t know. He has that presence.”

Vinson, who also has Newsome to thank for his nickname, is a fourth-year starter and a frontrunner for the Patrick Mannelly Award that goes to the nation’s top senior long snapper. Vinson was voted a first-team AFCA All-American last season, the only such honor available at his position.

Voted a stretch-line leader by his teammates ahead of training camp, Vinson has helped smooth the transition for several newcomers among the specialists, including kicker Spencer Shrader, the South Florida graduate transfer; backup punter Ben Krimm, a University of Pennsylvania grad transfer; walk-on holder Dylan Devezin and freshman long snapper Andrew Kros.

“My personal goal this fall camp is to be the best leader that I can be and the most consistent that I can be for my teammates,” said Vinson, a product of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill. “I need to put my guys in a position to win. Nothing happens without me, so I have to be the most consistent in order for them to have success.”

Marty Biagi on Notre Dame long snapper: 'No job is too small'

Biagi, who spent 2016 with Newsome as an Irish special teams assistant, appreciates what he has in Vinson.

“He loves this university; he loves this program,” Biagi said. “If you say, ‘Milk, go hold the chains,’ he’ll do it. No job is too small.”

Even after starting 38 straight games and executing 117 snaps in 2022 without a single miscue, Vinson is largely anonymous outside the Irish football building.

“That’s the thing,” Biagi said. “Hopefully you all never have to call his name — ever. It’s hard because he deserves a lot of praise that goes unnoticed. That’s what the role of a long snapper is, and we embrace him for that.”

While Shrader delivered the opening kickoff for the Bulls in their September 2020 visit to Notre Dame Stadium, Vinson has shared some tips with his new specialist friends when it comes to handling pressure.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Vinson said. “I know the ins and outs of this place.”

Vinson noted South Florida and Penn are “not as big of environments” on a football Saturday as Notre Dame Stadium, so he has “run them through a mental rehearsal” of what to expect.

His main advice was timeless.

“Stay in your 3-foot world,” Vinson said. “If you look around (at) the bright lights, the stadium with 80,000 — or last year, playing at Ohio State, 100,000 fans — it’s easy to get lost in all the distractions. Teaching these guys we need to stay in our world. Nothing else matters.”

