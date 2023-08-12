Notre Dame football: Where 'cat' people need not apply

SOUTH BEND — If there’s been more “woofing” than usual on the Notre Dame football practice field, there’s good reason for that.

“Dog reps” are in this fall. “Cat reps” are to be avoided. All thanks to safeties coach Chris O’Leary and film breakdown sessions that have become a hoot.

“Guys come up to me during practice and say, ‘I had a cat rep. I already know it’s going to be on there,’ “ O’Leary said. “And then when it’s a dog, they make sure I see that dog rep. It makes it fun in our room.”

Along with senior defensive analyst Ronnie Regula, O’Leary starts every film session by highlighting the most aggressive and passive practice repetitions from the previous outing.

“Just trying to figure out a way to instill that violence,” O’Leary said. “We can talk about it and get on them when they don’t get off a block violently or strike in the alley. We wanted a tangible way to do it, so we start every meeting with that as a light-hearted way of reminding them.”

The message: “If you get put on your back or you miss a tackle, you’re going to be on that clip,” O’Leary said. “And nobody wants to be on that cutup.”

Sixth-year safety DJ Brown admits to taking one “cat rep” thus far but he has offset that with countless “dog rep” moments. He’s hardly alone.

“Dudes aren't scared to take on blocks,” Brown said. “Dudes aren't scared to fill holes. Not saying we were scared in the past, but I feel like there's more of an effort … to get off blocks and tackle, honestly. It's more about a mindset, I would say, just the whole group, that being soft isn't OK.”

Asked about the film gimmick after Saturday’s jersey scrimmage, Irish coach Marcus Freeman pleaded ignorance.

“I don’t know a lot about the cat and dog reps,” Freeman said. “I don’t spend a whole bunch of time in O’Leary’s room. That’s a unique way of creating competition, it sounds like to me.”

Freeman, still a linebacker at heart, started to smile.

“I’ll have to ask him about that when I get back to the office,” Freeman said. “But it sounds like you want to be a dog, right? Yeah, that’s a good description. I hope the coaches give off the vibe of the competitive spirit we’re looking for. We need that.”

