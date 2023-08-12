Notre Dame football has a new position on defense. What is an 'Aztec' anyway?

SOUTH BEND — Playing six defensive backs in obvious passing situations is nothing new for Notre Dame football.

What is new is the concept of the “Aztec” position, which safeties DJ Brown and Rhode Island transfer Antonio Carter II said they have been sharing during preseason camp.

“A versatile position,” Carter said. “You’re in the (tackle) box, but you get deep as well. You cover. You blitz. It’s kind of like a rover, I guess you would say — more of an athletic rover.”

Irish coach Marcus Freeman downplayed the nomenclature and offered scant details when asked about “Aztec” after Saturday’s private jersey scrimmage at Notre Dame Stadium.

“They like it because we created this cool name, called it the ‘Aztec,’ but it’s just another way to say, ‘Get another safety on the field,’ “ Freeman said. “All you’re doing is adding a (defensive back) and taking out either a D-lineman or a linebacker. When we’re in passing situations and we think we’re going against an offense that might have four wideouts, you have to be able to match up.”

Oklahoma State grad transfer Thomas Harper profiles as a nickel-package safety as he shares slot coverage duties with cornerback Clarence Lewis. Xavier Watts, who spent time at rover in 2021, is more of the traditional deep safety, while Ramon Henderson has the length and coverage skills to match up with receivers as well.

Brown, who started 10 games last season despite a midseason hamstring injury, led all Notre Dame safeties with 504 defensive snaps. Brown and Henderson, who are also core contributors on special teams, graded out poorly on defense in terms of tackling, according to Pro Football Focus analytics.

Brown, who had an end-zone interception last year against Navy that was negated by his defensive holding penalty, likes the concept of the Aztec position.

“It just gives the offense different looks,” he said. “They don’t know what the Aztec is doing. They don’t know if he’s a DB or linebacker, so it makes our third-down defense not as predictable as it was in the past.”

Notre Dame was tied for 47th last season in pass coverage, according to PFF, and 49th in third-down conversions allowed (run or pass). The latter figure was four spots behind Navy, the season-opening opponent for the Irish on Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland.

