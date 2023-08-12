Marcus Freeman knows better when to push or pull back with Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — On a sleepy Saturday morning on the eastern edge of campus earlier this month, a whoa! moment for Notre Dame football arrived out of nowhere and became one of those you wake up and file away for the future.

Next time head coach Marcus Freeman spoke, it was something to circle back around to.

That day was Saturday mere minutes after Notre Dame officially closed preseason camp with an intrasquad scrimmage that pushed toward triple digits for snaps before Freeman met the media for the first time since camp started on July 26.

Seven days earlier, the head coach veered out of his steady-as-we-go lane for his pre-practice speech. Freeman raised his voice, which, in turn, raised eyebrows from the media in attendance. We’ve rarely (OK, never) heard Freeman speak the way he did that day. There was a sense of urgency. There were R-rated words (this is a family publication, so we’ll spare the specifics). There was a tone that Freeman seldom takes. At least, that publicly.

That right there made it memorable. It also led to as spirited a five-period practice viewing window (they're never that entertaining) ever afforded the media under Freeman's watch. There was woofing (a lot of it) and there was jawing (a ton of it) and there was hitting, as much as was allowed, to the point that if that was an NFL practice, somebody was getting thrown out before it concluded.

Noie:Column: Safety may fit just fine for Notre Dame football's Antonio Carter

Asked about that Saturday on this Saturday, Freeman insisted he remembered little of what he said, or why he said it. At first, he thought the question referred to one of the preseason's evening practices. That’s understandable. After 15 practices stretched across 18 days — some in brutally hot conditions, others in the controlled environs of the Irish Athletic Center, two even off campus at area high school fields — everything about preseason runs together for everyone.

That snapshot stood out. Stood alone.

“There’s moments as a coach, you have to have a feel for what your team needs, right?” Freeman said. “Our standards will never change; our demands will never change, but the pressure you put on them to teach them can change.”

On that day, something needed to be said in the way Freeman said it. So he wasn't shy. He said it.

“Maybe that day they were dragging and needed to be pushed, needed some intensity,” Freeman said. “Some days you need to calm your team down. That’s one of the great challenges as the head coach — you've got to have a feel.”

The 37-year-old Freeman has that feel. On the first day of his first fall camp as head coach in 2022, Freeman called out two veteran offensive linemen who couldn’t physically make it through the entire practice. Tossed them right under the bus in front of the media. It was candid, if also a little uncomfortable.

Maybe it was warranted. Maybe it also was Freeman learning from that moment and realizing there’s a better approach. He’s called out nobody the second time around, though in fairness, he’s talked only twice — once before camp and again afterward.

Freeman seems to have a better sense of what his team needs on a specific day. It's not always going 100 mph and trying to run through every brick wall in every single minute of every single practice period. It's not always the defense dominating the offense (he's still got that defensive coordinator's dawg in him).

Some days, you push; other days, you pull back.

“What that group needs in terms of motivation for that day can change depending on the day,” he said.

Noie:It's all starting to fall into place for Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman

Two days after Freeman’s salty speech, when the media was again privy to the first five periods of a practice, he again gathered the Irish after stretch. This time, instead of peppering his talk with colorful language, he spoke barely above a whisper. If you were more than 10 yards away, you didn’t hear anything.

Different day, different kind of speech, but same message before the Irish went to work.

Same for Saturday. Based on Freeman’s post-practice positivity, you got a sense that he had just watched the offense look and sound and feel like it’s supposed to look and sound and feel. It rarely did for much of camp, at least in the parts the media viewed.

In the closed scrimmage, quarterback Sam Hartman apparently performed like a sixth-year veteran should. The running backs (minus starter Audric Estimé, held out for precautionary reasons), looked like the running backs that we expect to see. Same for the wide receivers, who from the small media-viewing sample size have … uh … let's just say struggled.

Saturday, everything seemingly flowed the way it’s supposed to flow. It was Notre Dame football. And not a moment too soon, because fall camp’s finished. Sunday was practice No. 16, and that one was all about Navy, particularly on defense, where the triple option awaits. Trans-Atlantic charter flight or not, this isn’t expected to be the easiest of openers. If any group can handle it, it should be this one.

It’s a veteran team. It’s a driven team. Freeman knew that before the first period of the first preseason practice. But he learned something as one day bled into another and into another. Something he didn’t know for sure until everything ended and he could finally exhale.

Something that the fans and the followers of Notre Dame football should like. A lot.

“It’s a physical bunch,” Freeman said. “It is a competitive, physical, passionate bunch that we are still pushing to reach its full potential. That’s the challenge that we have to focus on —every day continuing to improve to reach our full potential.

“Let’s continue to focus on today.”

Do that, and the tomorrows will take care of themselves. We won’t see what this Notre Dame football team truly is capable of against Navy or Tennessee State or even at North Carolina State or back home against Central Michigan. But by the end of Week Four — knowing what’s coming the following week — we should have a clear idea.

Hopefully, those four-letter words will be kept to a minimum.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.