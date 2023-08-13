Sam Hartman is 1 of 4 2023 Notre Dame football captains. Here's who else made the cut

SOUTH BEND — It didn’t take transfer quarterback Sam Hartman very long to earn the respect of his new teammates at Notre Dame football.

Sunday’s announcement of four 2023 season captains offered the most powerful example yet of that successful assimilation.

Joining Hartman as this year’s permanent captains for the Irish are linebacker JD Bertrand, cornerback Cam Hart and left tackle Joe Alt.

Notre Dame opens its season on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Bertrand becomes the 23rd two-time Irish captain over the past century. Ten of those repeat honors have come in the past decade, including receiver Avery Davis (2021-22); quarterback Ian Book (2019-20); offensive linemen Jarrett Patterson (2021-22), Robert Hainsey (2019-20), Mike McGlinchey (2016-17), Nick Martin (2014-15) and Zack Martin (2012-13); linebacker Drue Tranquill (2017-18) and defensive lineman Sheldon Day (2014-15).

A three-time captain at Wake Forest, Hartman enrolled as a graduate transfer in January with nearly 13,000 career passing yards but little knowledge of the Irish roster. Even before incumbent quarterback Tyler Buchner transferred to Alabama in late April, Hartman took the lead in organizing offseason throwing sessions with a talented but unproven group of receivers and tight ends.

The quartet of captains marks the smallest number for Notre Dame since 2018, when the Irish reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Irish also had exactly four captains in 2016, 2014 and 2012.

Notre Dame lost to Alabama in the BCS Championship Game in 2012.

From 2019-22, Notre Dame named a total of 25 captains, including repeat choices.

