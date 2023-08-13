Notre Dame football has a new kicker in Spencer Shrader, but he's so much more

SOUTH BEND — Get him a football and someone to hold it somewhere on the field — 62 yards away isn’t a stretch — with the uprights in sight and let graduate student Spencer Shrader do what he does.

Just don’t say it. Just don’t think it.

Shrader is set to serve two specific roles for the Notre Dame football team in 2023. He’ll attempt field goals, maybe even a few from lengthy distances, and try pinning opponents deep on kickoffs. He’ll do all the stuff that guys who play his position do, but he won’t wear a helmet with that single-bar facemask (do they still make those?) or look like he hasn’t played a day of sports in his life.

He has.

Just don’t say it. Just don’t think it.

On the official Irish roster, there sits a “K” next to Shrader’s name but spend a few minutes with him and you realize he’s more than just the kicker. He’s a 24-year-old of faith, of focus, of myriad interests who strives to be the best version of himself at zero cost to others. He’s not competing with teammates to win a job. He’s competing with himself while trying to also make them better. He wants to help everyone around him in any way.

His life flourishes far beyond football.

With Shrader, it’s not a question of whether to tell his story, but how to tell it without the tale tumbling into a couple thousand words. It could go that long. He’s that interesting. His journey, his life is something that a kicker can never be — all over the place.

In the best/most interesting of ways.

Building his brand at an early age

Home schooled growing up, Shrader was intrigued by entrepreneurship at any early age. He was 12 when he landed his first job — as a soccer referee — before the age requirement for the position was pushed to 13 and Shrader found himself unemployed, yet undeterred.

He found a different employment/entrepreneurship route and offered private soccer lessons. Born in Indianapolis, Shrader spent his first 12 years in suburban Carmel before his family moved to Austin, Texas and then to Lithia, Florida, southeast of Tampa. He went from a couple of clients to about a dozen. The business kept growing, as did his client list, so he recruited his younger sister, Sophie, now his business partner. The two operate Shrader Athletics, which trains “60-70” athletes full time.

After his pursuit of a professional soccer career — in Brazil — ended for myriad reasons, Shrader started dabbling in technology with web-site design, logo development, sales force integration, etc. He founded CopperFox Technologies, like Shrader Athletics, his own LLC company. He and his sister also run a non-profit, Liberty Villages, Inc., in Florida. He also dabbles in real estate, here in Indiana and back home.

He’s not just a kicker. He’s so much more.

“It’s one of those things you can do in addition to football,” Shrader said. “It’s not something where it’s business or football. It’s both. It’s been a blast.”

Shrader figured he’d find his way into business. But football? That was a happy accident. When his soccer career fizzled, Shrader didn’t wonder what now, but what next? His life had long included sports. If he wasn’t playing soccer, he would be playing tennis. If he wasn’t playing tennis, he was figuring out football, which he played for the first time in his final year of high school.

The game was so foreign to Shrader. He never attended a kicking camp. He didn’t have a kicking coach. He loved soccer so he tried football. He learned the nuances of the position like anyone his age seemingly learns to do anything these days. He binge-studied clips on YouTube.

Shrader then showed up at the University of South Florida in 2019 as a freshman walk-on.

“I had no clue what I was doing,” he said. “I wasn’t even planning on playing college ball.”

Turning his focus to football

He learned the job on the fly and led the Bulls in scoring (30 points) in 2019. The following season, the COVID-19 pandemic season, South Florida played at Notre Dame. Shrader was on the field for one play (Rudy!) — his opening kickoff went 49 yards — in a 52-0 loss to the Irish.

“I was just in the moment enjoying it,” Shrader said. “I didn’t have this great vision of, ‘Oh, I’m going to end up at Notre Dame.’ I knew that I was going to do my best every day and with God’s strength, I was going to be going places.”

One of those places was back to South Bend three years down the college kicking road. After 43 career games over four seasons, after making 28-of-40 field goals (70 percent) and 93 point-after touchdowns, after earning his undergraduate degree in pre-marketing, Shrader earned the opportunity to explore a kicker’s life in the transfer portal.

Within an hour of submitting transfer plans last December, Shrader was contacted by nearly two dozen schools. Alabama called. Georgia called. So did Arkansas and Mississippi State. And Notre Dame. Shrader could’ve stayed at South Florida for one final season. He was close to family, close to friends and close to his off-field business interests. It made too much sense.

To everyone but Shrader. To really grow as a person and to max out his time as a (quiet voice) kicker, Shrader believed he needed to experience college football beyond Fowler Avenue.

“I don’t think if you operate in your comfort zone you always succeed to the extent that you can,” Shrader said. “I felt like I was at a point where I needed another challenge in my life. I needed to be uncomfortable.

“I felt like God was calling me to a new place.”

Establishing relationships at his new football home

Wrapping up his course work kept Shrader on the USF campus for the spring semester, but he carved enough free time to get up north on several occasions. He didn’t necessarily have to be at Notre Dame for spring practice, but he wanted to be there.

For summer and fall, it was important that Shrader start being one of the guys in the spring, even though that entailed doing something totally different than his teammates. He couldn’t take part in workouts while enrolled at USF. That would be a violation. He could hang in the halls of the Guglielmino Complex, where teammates would put a name to his face so that when summer arrived, the 6-foot-1 3/8, 200-pounder wasn’t the FNG.

It all circles back to Shrader being more than just the kicker. He wanted to be a good friend, a good teammate, wanted to be a part of the squad in every way. Every day. He got to know everyone from freshmen to seniors, scholarship players to walk-ons. Managers to assistant coaches. With new special teams coordinator Marty Biagi. With head coach Marcus Freeman.

When Freeman learned of Shrader’s business portfolio, he promised to put him in touch with someone he should know. Two hours later, a text message from Tom Mendoza popped up on Shrader’s phone.

As preseason camp opened in late July, Shrader was a mystery to those on the outside. Could he compete for and maybe even win a job that has been so rock-solid steady for so long behind the right legs of Justin Yoon (2015-18), Jonathan Doerer (2019-21) and Blake Grupe (2022)? No one knew.

It took only the first day of field goal work open to the media to see that the job was Shrader’s. He basically won the top spot before that practice period ended. His field goals banged off his right foot with a distinguished thump. His kicks were driven high and deep and seemingly kept rising as they split the uprights. He had a monster leg and showed it.

Same with kickoffs. Season starts today, Shrader’s handling both jobs. Handling them easily. Effortlessly.

“Mental toughness,” Biagi said when asked what he likes about Shrader. “He’s (had) a great camp.”

Spencer Shrader the futbol player is now Spencer Shrader the football player. Everything about his sport has changed, except for his goal. He’s at Notre Dame to play football, but there’s more. With Shrader, there’s always more.

“My mission of what I want to accomplish as a person in making people around me better, making the world a better place, that stayed the same,” Shrader said. “I’m not surprised that I ended up here. It’s really just been a continued journey day by day.”

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.