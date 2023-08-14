Media and coaches agree: Notre Dame football ranks 13th in both preseason polls

SOUTH BEND — When it comes to Notre Dame football in the preseason polls, the media and the coaches are in complete agreement.

Imagine that.

The Irish ranked 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 that was released Tuesday. That’s the same ranking Notre Dame received last week in the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA coaches’ poll.

Who let the dogs out?:Notre Dame football: Where 'cat' people need not apply

Ranked 18th in the final AP poll last season, Notre Dame hadn’t opened lower than 12th in the AP preseason poll since it was unranked in 2017, coming off a 4-8 disaster in 2016.

Marcus Freeman’s first full season as Irish coach opened with a No. 5 national ranking last August. An 0-2 start knocked the Irish out of AP Top 25 for two months, but they fought their way back in with an early November home upset of fifth-ranked Clemson.

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings won’t be announced until Oct. 31. Those are the rankings that hold significance leading up to Selection Sunday on Dec. 3.

Notre Dame finished No. 21 in last season’s final College Football Playoff poll after a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

Three Notre Dame opponents this fall are ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll: Ohio State is No. 3, USC is No. 6 and Clemson is No 9. The Buckeyes (Sept. 23) and the Trojans (Oct. 14) must visit Notre Dame Stadium for night games this fall after prevailing last season on their home turf, while the Irish travel to face the Tigers (Nov. 4) in Death Valley.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 1 in both the AP and the coaches’ poll.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.