New question for Notre Dame football: Will Zeke Correll be ready for opener vs. Navy?

SOUTH BEND — Eleven days before its season-opener against Navy, Notre Dame football faces some level of uncertainty at center.

Fifth-year senior Zeke Correll, who started every game at center last season, wore a light brace on his left ankle as he walked into practice on Tuesday afternoon. Correll did not practice during the five open periods.

Ashton Craig, a redshirt freshman from the Cincinnati suburb of Lawrenceburg, Ind., stepped in as the first-team center. Pat Coogan, who also can play center at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds, again worked with the first team at left guard while redshirt sophomore Rocco Spindler was at right guard.

Asked about Craig’s progress early in training camp, Correll gave a positive review.

“He’s improved a lot,” Correll said of the 6-foot-4, 307-pounder. “This summer he’s really taken the time to get a better understanding of his plays and how it affects him and the guys next to him versus different looks, different blitzes. It’s helped him play faster and eliminate some of those errors that he’s had before.”

Correll, who made six starts at left guard in 2021, said he bulked up to 306 pounds on his 6-3 frame without losing mobility.

“My first step has been key,” said Correll, who played at Cincinnati’s Anderson High School. “Making sure I’m getting to my target, making sure I’m getting enough width getting off the ball. … For me it’s been initial quickness in my (pass) sets, making sure I’m getting out of my stance square, smooth.”

Profile:Zeke Correll is ready to prove Jarrett Patterson right

After estimating he’d delivered “thousands” of snaps, both under center and out of the spread formation, to Wake Forest grad transfer Sam Hartman this offseason, Correll had developed a level of trust that would be hard for any fill-in to replicate.

That’s especially true when it comes to re-setting a floating pocket for Hartman, who is effective when rolling to his right and throwing on the move.

“I love doing that,” Correll said. “That was ‘high school football Zeke Correll.’ That’s all I did. I was a pulling guard about 80% of the run plays. It’s awesome for our offense to be able to run that more. We’ve been practicing it a lot. It feels good getting out in space, just getting loose out there.”

With the 7 ½-hour flight to Dublin scheduled for Aug. 23, Correll must hope for a quick recovery.

South Bend Tribune sportswriter Austin Hough contributed to this report

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.