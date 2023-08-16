From Mr. Indiana Football to Notre Dame football, Jack Kiser connects with Drayk Bowen

SOUTH BEND — Jack Kiser, fifth-year linebacker for Notre Dame football, will always be IndyStar Mr. Football 2018.

Drayk Bowen, freshman linebacker from Andrean High School in Merrillville, will forever own the same distinction for 2022.

Now they are teammates. Kiser, the former quarterback at Royal Center Pioneer High, is handing off as much knowledge and wisdom as possible to Bowen in what promises to be their lone season together.

“There’s no (secret) handshake or anything, but it certainly is unique, especially since we were both small-school kind of guys,” Kiser said. “We take a lot of pride in the state of Indiana and representing it. That creates that unspoken bond for us.”

Kiser, who bulked up to 235 pounds by the start of training camp, has been playing more inside linebacker than rover. That gives him more direct interaction with Bowen as he brings the 6-foot-2, 234-pounder up to speed on all the intricacies of the position.

“I feel a sense of pride when I see him do well on the field, and I’m going to push him in the workouts,” Kiser said. “During summer conditioning, every day he was right there on my hip. On the line, he’s on my hip. I’m pushing him, telling him, ‘Hey, keep up with me. Let’s go. Don’t drift. Stay up with me. You can do it.’ “

Former two-time Notre Dame captain Drue Tranquill (Fort Wayne Carroll) and Asmar Bilal (Indianapolis Ben Davis) were among those waiting for Kiser when he arrived as an early enrollee in January 2019.

“I certainly had that when I was a freshman,” Kiser said. “I think it’s very valuable.”

How veteran Jack Kiser preps Drayk Bowen for his breakthrough

Unlike Kiser, Bowen is playing baseball as well at Notre Dame, pushing himself through daily workouts in both sports after enrolling in January.

That hasn’t kept Bowen from looking like he belonged in both the Blue-Gold Game in April and again during fall training camp.

According to coach Marcus Freeman, Bowen has “run with the 2’s for the most part of fall camp and done a really good job.”

There will be ups and downs, as Kiser well knows. He missed his first spring practice as an early enrollee while rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

The breakthrough came when he was pressed into action against South Florida during the COVID-19 restrictions of 2020. Kiser passed the test that day.

Now he does his part to make sure Bowen is ready when called upon as well, whenever that may be.

“My message to him is everybody’s journey is different,” Kiser said. “He was a higher-rated recruit than I was, but I had a ton of guys in front of me. I had all upperclassmen. There was a lot of guys I had to go through to go through to get on the field, versus him, it’s one or two guys. Like, boom, he’s in the game. He’s on the field. He has to be ready.”

The runway to the field may be shorter for Bowen than it was for Kiser, but that doesn’t get in the way of their healthy mentor-pupil dynamic.

“Having that connection of Indiana, small-school ball, it is unique,” Kiser said. “We talk about it in the locker room sometimes. It’s funny. He actually played (against) my high school. I wasn’t there, but he went to The Pit. It’s kind of cool to have that relationship with him.”

'Professional football player' agrees with bulked-up Jack Kiser

Kiser, who completed work on his master’s in business analytics in the spring, also enjoyed his first football-only summer since his arrival.

“For once this summer, I didn’t have any classes,” he said. “It felt weird. I didn’t know what to do with myself. But it allowed me to focus on my nutrition.”

With the help of de facto personal chef Meagan Chan, his girlfriend since their senior year at Pioneer High and a Purdue graduate, Kiser adhered to a strict meal routine for the first time. The start date of Chan’s new job in New York City was pushed back to January, leaving her plenty of time to keep Kiser on schedule.

Under the guidance of Alexa Appelman, director of sports nutrition at Notre Dame, the goal is typically to add six pounds of lean muscle mass for every pound of fat. Kiser’s ratio was 8:1.

What’s the key to adding good weight?

“When you’re working out as much as we do, getting the calorie intake you need,” he said. “And then it’s the right macros: Are you getting enough carbs? Are you getting enough protein? Are you limiting the fats you need?”

Consistency, Kiser said, was vital as well.

“Eating a breakfast, lunch and dinner and a snack at the right time, every single day, and being on top of it,” he said. “When you’re in the classroom and taking 18 hours in a semester, sometimes you push back lunch. Or sometimes you have a PB&J because that’s all you can fit in. Well, that hurts you in the long run.”

As a non-degree-seeking graduate student this fall, Kiser has registered for three relatively light classes: Auditing AI (“Which I think is relevant”), obesity (“learning nutrition and whatnot”) and sports management with Chris Stevens, the former Notre Dame basketball player.

“For once I can be a professional football player in a sense,” Kiser said. “Very excited for that. I’m super-proud of what I’ve done in the classroom, but now it’s 100% focus on the field, and it’s going to be awesome. I don’t have to find that balance anymore.”

