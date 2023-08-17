'Awesome story' of how Marty Biagi ended up with Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Whatever Marty Biagi’s special teams accomplish this fall for Notre Dame football, he will continue to believe elements of faith, fate and friendship made it all possible.

“It’s pretty neat,” the well-traveled coordinator said. “It’s kind of an awesome story of how God used us to be able to connect, to be honest.”

It starts with Pastor Daniel Berry, a proud Texan who arrived at Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette, Ind. in the spring of 2013.

A few months earlier a promising young linebackers coach named Marcus Freeman started working at Purdue University, his third stop in four seasons. Freeman would spend four seasons on the Boilermakers staff, rising to co-defensive coordinator by 2016.

Those were difficult years on the field for Purdue, including a 9-39 record and the eventual firing of coach Darrell Hazell, who had brought Freeman along with him after two seasons at Kent State. Off the field, Freeman’s young family continued to blossom, and he crossed paths at some point with Berry.

“He’s awesome,” Freeman told NDInsider.com this summer. “He’s a great dude. He was the pastor of a church I went to in West Lafayette. I stay in contact with Daniel.”

'Marty Biagi is a great dude'

In September 2021, early in Freeman’s first season at Notre Dame as defensive coordinator, his phone buzzed one day with a message from Berry.

“We were getting ready to play Purdue, and I get a text from Daniel Berry that says, ‘Hey, the special teams coordinator, Marty Biagi, is a great dude. He might come up and say hello to you before the game.’ “

Then in his second and final season at Purdue, Biagi had landed with the Boilermakers after previous stops at Notre Dame, where he was a special teams analyst in 2016; and North Texas, where he turned the Mean Green special teams into a formidable group from 2017-19.

Like Berry, Biagi had made the Texas-to-Indiana trek.

“Marty went to the same church,” Freeman said. “That was the connection. That’s how I first got a chance to meet Marty.”

More than 130 universities field FBS-level football teams. Nearly all of them employ special teams coaches.

“I didn’t know who Marty Biagi was,” Freeman said. “I did know Purdue’s special teams was really good, because I’d sit in all the special teams meetings and (former Notre Dame coordinator Brian) Polian was raving about the Purdue special teams.”

A young father as well, Biagi was a contemporary of Freeman’s. They grew up about 150 miles apart in neighboring states: Biagi in Shelbyville, Ky., outside Louisville; Freeman in Huber Heights, Ohio, near Dayton.

While Freeman was starting at linebacker for Ohio State from 2004-08, Biagi, 4 months older, was a punter and placekicker during those same years for Marshall University.

“Through just a mutual text, we had set up an open line of communication,” Biagi recalled. “And when we played here in 2021, we talked on the field for, I don’t know, 10 or 15 minutes before the game. There was a natural feel or flow. (We) stayed in touch.”

Three months after that brief conversation, Freeman had been promoted to head coach at Notre Dame, and Polian had followed Brian Kelly to LSU. Suddenly in the market for a special teams coordinator, Freeman remembered the new connection he’d made through Berry.

“When (Freeman) got promoted, he had reached out a couple times with some interest and shared a timeline and path of where he was going with the hire,” Biagi said of the job that went to former Cincinnati and Purdue assistant Brian Mason. “We had a couple conversations then.”

Mason’s special teams took the nation by storm in his only season at Notre Dame. Those seven blocked punts helped pave his way back to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, who hired the Zionsville, Ind. native in early March.

Again, Freeman thought of Biagi, then coming off his first season at Ole Miss. Biagi’s wife, Rachael, was from the New Orleans area, and their son Martin Jr., called MJ, was 3.

“When this job came open and coach Mase left,” Biagi said, “it happened pretty naturally that (Freeman) reached out.”

It didn’t take Freeman long to recruit Biagi back to South Bend.

Bringing ex-Purdue coaches together at Notre Dame football

By the time Notre Dame makes its return trip to play at Purdue in mid-September 2024 — on the same weekend Biagi turns 39 — the cheering section from Calvary Baptist Church could be seriously conflicted.

Asked to reflect on what it’s been like to know and mentor Freeman and Biagi, their former pastor from their Purdue days politely declined.

“Thank you for reaching out,” Berry responded via email, “but I’d prefer just to stay in the background.”

Freeman converted to the Catholic faith just before the 2022 season opener. Along with his wife, Joanna, and their six children, the Freemans are members of Saint Piux X Catholic Church in Granger.

Home gamedays this fall will again start with a team Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, followed by an emotional Victory Walk to Notre Dame Stadium. Pregame Mass is a tradition Freeman brought back soon after ascending to the top of the Irish football program.

And thanks to the mysterious forces of faith, fate and friendship, a well-traveled special teams coach and a fellow former member of Pastor Daniel Berry’s Calvary Baptist Church will make that walk together.

