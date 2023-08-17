Pod of Gold: Going to see Notre Dame football in Dublin? Your guide to Irish culture

SOUTH BEND — As Notre Dame football prepares to fly across The Pond next week for its season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, this week's Pod of Gold podcast implores the expertise of Len Clarke for getting around and enjoying The Big Smoke ahead of the Big Game.

Clark assembled a 100-page guide to Dublin for Irish Illustrated ahead of the Saturday, Aug. 26 game vs. the Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium. The two teams last played at The Pale for 2012's season opener, a season that ended with the Irish losing to Alabama in the BCS National Championship game.

Beyond Clark's guide to Dublin's finest haunts, Notre Dame football beat writers Mike Berardino, and Austin Hough talk through South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com staff predictions regarding Notre Dame's upcoming 2023 season, as well as this year's choices of team captains.

This week's Pod of Gold was recorded at the WNDU-TV studios in South Bend, home of the "Countdown to Kickoff" Notre Dame football pregame show on NBC.

Cheers!

2023 Notre Dame football season preview:Everything you need to know heading into fall camp

