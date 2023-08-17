Captain/cornerback Cam Hart joins short list at Notre Dame football with 'surreal' honor

SOUTH BEND — Seeing cornerback Cam Hart voted one of four captains by his Notre Dame football teammates “brought great joy” to his position coach, Mike Mickens.

“It made me really proud,” Mickens said Wednesday after practice. “I know what he has done in our room as far as leadership. For the whole team to recognize how much of a leader he is was great. He’s a leader on the field, off the field, by action, by vocal (means). He does everything for us that we need.”

A string of safeties served as Notre Dame captains over the years, but Hart, a converted wide receiver from Baltimore who has overcome three shoulder surgeries, is the first pure cornerback to receive the honor since Vontez Duff in 2003.

Allen Rossum (1997) and former assistant coach Todd Lyght (1990) are the only other Irish captains listed exclusively as cornerbacks in modern team history.

From Mike Townsend on the 1973 national champions to Baltimore Ravens standout Kyle Hamilton in 2021, at least part-time safeties have been accorded the honor 19 times over the past half-century.

Cam Hart:Notre Dame football cornerback looks to boost his draft stock

Other safeties to make the cut since 2000: Shaun Crawford (2020), Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott (2019), Matthias Farley (2015), Austin Collinsworth (2014), Bennett Jackson (2013), Harrison Smith (2011), Kyle McCarthy (2009), David Bruton (2008), Tom Zbikowski (2006-07) and Shane Walton (2002).

Hart and Hamilton, former roommates who remain close friends, had yet to discuss the captaincy in any depth since it was announced Sunday.

“He congratulated me, and we talked a few times before,” Hart said, “but he's also in camp, so we'll probably sit down and talk once we get some time to actually have a conversation.”

A product of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., Hart recognizes the meaning of the honor.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “My journey here has been long, and it’s been different than a lot of my friends and the guys here. I’m big on downplaying huge moments in my life, so I haven’t really taken it in and actually appreciated it yet, but I think it will hit me in the next few days.”

College life hasn’t always been easy, Hart said.

“At Notre Dame, school is hard, on the field is hard, social life is hard and it gets cold,” he said. “Just having to overcome that adversity, time after time, and then getting to the point that I am now, just looking back in retrospect, this is kind of crazy, but I’m appreciative of it.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.