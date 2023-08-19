Benjamin Morrison corners well on the fast track to stardom for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame football’s shutdown cornerback, learns fast, plays fast and talks even faster.

Yet the sophomore with the blindingly bright future is in no hurry to get his passport stamped for the first time with the Aug. 26 season opener in Dublin, Ireland fast approaching.

“I hate traveling over water,” said Morrison, raised in Arizona after moving from the Washington, D.C., area. “It’s a fear. I went to Hawaii one time.”

While most of his teammates on the 13th-ranked Irish can’t wait to face Navy in Week 0 at Aviva Stadium, Morrison is steeling himself to overcome the silent dread of the reluctant transatlantic flier.

“This is my first time,” he said. “I kind of don’t want to.”

It was a precious moment of vulnerability from a precocious teen who has handled nearly everything that has come his way thus far in college.

Since arriving on campus 14 months ago, Morrison has forced his way into the rotation for last year’s opener at Ohio State, then elbowed his way into the starting lineup by Week 3 against California after an 0-2 start.

Morrison fought through a midseason dip, including a rocky afternoon in the din of the dome at Syracuse, and announced his presence a week later with two primetime interceptions against fifth-ranked Clemson.

That included a 98-yard pick-six for the longest interception return for a touchdown in Notre Dame Stadium history.

Three more interceptions came on a snowy Senior Day a fortnight later against Boston College, and Morrison grabbed his sixth pick in the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

Already a freshman All-America selection, Morrison tied Luther Bradley’s 49-year-old school record for most interceptions by a freshman.

“When he got to six interceptions, all my buddies called me and said, ‘He’s going to break your record,’ “ Bradley told NDInsider.com in a phone interview. “I was like, ‘I hope he does, man. I hope he does.’ “

A 1977 All-America cornerback and a two-time national champion, Bradley still holds the Notre Dame record for career interceptions with 17. The 11th overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, Bradley played four seasons with the Detroit Lions and owns a health-care consulting firm.

“I have not met him yet, but I look forward to it one of these days,” Bradley, 68, said of Morrison. “It takes some skill to be able to do that kind of stuff, man. It’s not something they hand to you.”

It was the Clemson game where Morrison first caught Bradley’s eye.

“They kept mentioning him,” Bradley said. “And then he caught a couple of interceptions, and I’m like, man, you know what, this guy’s got some potential. That’s when I really noticed him. He’s a good athlete and he’s got great hands and I think he’s got some speed. I have no idea what it is. I think he’s going to be a terrific player.”

Those who match up in practice daily with Morrison would argue he’s already there.

“You put ‘20’ in the boundary, you’re not going to get a ball over there,” sophomore wide receiver Tobias Merriweather said. “It’s really hard to do.”

Merriweather is 4 inches taller and 19 pounds heavier than Morrison, but the savvy young corner plays bigger than his frame.

“He’s really quick, really fast, really strong,” Merriweather said. “He knows what he’s going to do, and he believes in himself. His belief in himself is really his strongest suit. … Ben Morrison was the best freshman we’ve ever seen.”

Just don’t tell him that.

Borrowing a phrase from Alabama coach Nick Saban, Morrison views such praise as “rat poison.” That’s why he deleted all social media from his phone and now lets his father Darryl, a former NFL safety and current Arizona Cardinals team chaplain, run his Twitter account.

“I’ve seen people get too involved in all that stuff, and that just ruined the trajectory of their career,” Morrison said. “People will make fun of me, but I don’t need to be on social media. I just need to be where my feet (are).”

That’s a mantra Morrison picked up from Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, the Stanford product and 11th-year pro who has worked out at the same Scottsdale, Ariz., facility as Morrison for years. Morrison remembers watching Ertz and other pros from the time he was in the sixth grade.

“As I got older, we’ve been able to cultivate a relationship,” Morrison said. “I could text (Ertz) any day for advice. I texted him before camp and asked him questions about how to become the best player I could be.”

Considering Ertz caught a touchdown pass in a 2018 Philadelphia Eagles win at London’s Wembley Stadium, it seems likely Morrison picked his brain for tips on jet lag and crossing the pond as well.

For Notre Dame’s shutdown corner, all fears are merely temporary obstacles to be faced and overcome as quickly as possible.

“I just want to make a new mistake every day,” Morrison said. “That’s when the big plays will happen.”

