Bat this around: Why isn't Notre Dame football more disruptive in the passing lanes?

SOUTH BEND — For a Notre Dame football defense openly obsessed with “ball disruption,” batted passes at the line of scrimmage have been in constant demand this preseason.

“We tally every ball disrupt,” second-year defensive line coach Al Washington said. “In a given practice, if you’re anywhere from four to five, that’s about where you want to be. But the more the merrier.”

After batting or tipping 41 passes at the line from 2017-21, the Irish managed just two all last season. Both happened in the Oct. 29 win at Syracuse when the Orange used a backup quarterback in the second half.

Those batted balls were credited to linebacker JD Bertrand and nose tackle Howard Cross III, both listed at 6-foot-1, but it remains a mystery why the Irish defensive line, with a forest of long-armed dudes listed at or near 6-5, struggles so mightily to clog passing lanes.

“That’s a good question,” Washington said recently. “That’s something we’re really focused on. I definitely think it’s something we can do. That is a point of emphasis we’re trying to improve on.”

Navy’s triple-option attack might not offer many pass-rush chances, but quarterbacks Tai Lavatai (6-2), Tedros Gleaton (6-1) and Xavier Arline (5-9) are hardly giants in the pocket.

Ohio State grad transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste (6-4½ and 260 pounds) joins a group that includes Rylie Mills, Gabriel Rubio and Jason Onye. While six different Buckeyes combined for 12 batted or tipped passes last year, “JJB” was not among them.

Despite appearing in 44 career games, Jean-Baptiste has been credited with just one batted or tipped pass in 505 snaps as a pass rusher. That came early in the 2021 season in a home loss to Oregon.

What’s the key to channeling your inner J.J. Watt, aka “J.J. Swat” after batting 60 passes in a dozen NFL seasons?

“Hand-eye coordination,” Washington said. “A lot of it is when the hand comes off the ball, in the middle of your rush, being able to shift your eyes to the quarterback. Typically, when you’re driving a guy back or rushing, your eyes should go to the quarterback.”

As with most skills, timing is everything.

“If you’re not able to get home and you see the hand come off,” Washington said. “you want to get your hand up to anticipate blocking or tipping the ball. After I make my move, I have to get my eyes to the quarterback.”

