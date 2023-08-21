How to 'Win One for the 'Bricker?' Master the 'small moments' at Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Heading into his 16th and final Notre Dame football season as athletic director, Jack Swarbrick recently addressed the team at coach Marcus Freeman’s invitation.

It wasn’t exactly a “Win One for the ‘Bricker” speech, but it could be remembered that way if the 13th-ranked Irish end a national championship drought in football that dates to 1988.

“(Swarbrick) actually talked to the coaching staff at a retreat,” Freeman said Monday at his weekly news conference ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Navy. “He just is so intelligent; he speaks so well. I remember right after he got done, I said, ‘I need you to say those same things to our team. Coming from you, it’s different.’ “

According to Freeman, the outgoing AD cited the common traits of the 10 national championship teams Swarbrick has presided over during his record-setting tenure. Six of those have been in fencing with women’s soccer (2010), men’s soccer (2013), women’s basketball (2018) and men’s lacrosse (2023) also celebrating titles.

“He talked to our team about that. … ‘Here are some of the things I’ve seen national championship teams possess,’ “ Freeman said. “When he got done, I reminded the guys that’s a result of a lot of different things.”

From the first-time head coach who made #ThinkBig his mantra on the recruiting circuit, there is now a renewed focus on incremental achievement.

“Don’t focus on the national championship,” Freeman said. “What are the things (championship teams) did daily that would help result in a national championship?”

Just four of Notre Dame’s 11 claimed national titles in football have come since 1950, so a bite-sized approach might be worth a try. Former NBC Sports President Pete Bevacqua was named as Swarbrick’s designated successor in June with the handoff due to be completed early in 2024.

“We don’t talk about ‘national championship,’ “ Freeman said. “Don’t worry about Saturday. Focus on today. I think our players understand: You are in a competition today vs. your opponent. We’re both practicing today, so who’s going to win today? That’s got to be your mindset.

“You can’t control Saturday. You can control right now and what’s right in front of you. … That’s what I want their focus to be. Don’t worry about ‘four quarters of football’ and ‘we’ve got to finish’ (or) ‘we’ve got to start (fast).’ Focus on that first play.”

And then the next one and the one after that.

“Guess what, after the first play, get ready for the second play,” Freeman said. “If you really think like that, the result will take care of itself. … Win the day and win these small moments, and we’ll figure out the rest later.”

Navy (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (0-0)

What: Season opener for both teams

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland.

TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), streaming on Peacock

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame -20.5

Series: Notre Dame leads 81-13-1

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 35-32, Nov. 12, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.