Joe Alt, Benjamin Morrison land on preseason AP All-America team for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — There was little chance big Joe Alt would be overlooked when Monday’s preseason Associated Press All-America football teams were announced.

Notre Dame football saw Alt, its returning first-team All-America left tackle, named to the annual list ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, Alt is projected as a top-10 pick next April in the NFL Draft.

Sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison was a second-team selection for Notre Dame. Morrison, who tied Luther Bradley’s 49-year-old program record for a freshman with six interceptions last season, earned freshman All-America honors in 2022.

Penn State’s Olu Fashanu joined Alt as the other first-team tackle. Michigan’s Zak Zinter, older brother of Notre Dame freshman linebacker Preston Zinter, was a first-team selection at guard.

Among preseason All-Americans on Notre Dame’s 12-game schedule this fall, USC quarterback Caleb Williams leads the way. In addition to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, the Irish will face first-team wideouts and Ohio State teammates Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka; Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Stanford kicker Joshua Karty.

Second-team selections Notre Dame will face this fall: Clemson all-purpose threat Will Shipley; Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson; Ohio State edge J.T. Tuimoloau; Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis; Clemson linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Barrett Carter; and USC safety Calen Bullock.

