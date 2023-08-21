For Notre Dame football, Dublin opener includes a road map from previous visits

SOUTH BEND — The key to playing overseas, according to those who have done it before with Notre Dame football, is not to make the challenge bigger than it already is.

As the 13th-ranked Irish prepare to open their season on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, the triple-option offense of unranked Navy is only part of the equation.

There’s also the five-hour time difference, the potential for jetlag after being in the air for 7½ hours, an unfamiliar venue and natural grass playing surface at Aviva Stadium, the added adrenaline of the 2023 lid-lifter and an upended weekly routine for elite-level athletes used to being carefully calibrated.

None of those factors are insurmountable, said former Notre Dame captain Matthias Farley, who made his debut at safety in a 50-10 win over Navy in 2012. That game marked the last time Notre Dame, a 20.5-point betting favorite this Saturday, played on the Emerald Isle.

“You just have to keep the mindset that you’re still going to play a football game,” Farley said. “It’s obviously in a unique location. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to experience that in Ireland, playing for Notre Dame. It’s super special.”

And yet, in some respects, it’s just another business trip.

“It’s obviously a longer flight, but we fly (to the) West Coast, all that kind of stuff,” Farley said. “You’re still just going to play a football game.”

Marcus Freeman on playing abroad: 'NFL teams do it weekly'

Marcus Freeman, set to begin his second full season at the program’s helm, sought to downplay some of the logistical challenges when asked about the Ireland trip on Aug. 12.

He cited summer meetings with senior associate athletic director Ron Powlus, fourth-year director of football operations Olivia Mitchell, members of the operations staff and director sports performance John Wagle.

Powlus quarterbacked the 1996 Irish to a 54-27 win over Navy at Dublin’s famed Croke Park. Built in 1884, capacity at “Croker,” as the locals call it, is 82,300.

A sellout crowd awaits Notre Dame at Aviva Stadium, where official capacity for American football is 48,000.

“We have a great team,” Freeman said. “We got together and came up with our plan.”

Additional conversations were held with other football coaches and administrators, those who have gone through the experience both at the college and pro levels.

“You talk to as many people as you can who have done it,” Freeman said. “NFL teams do it weekly. We came up with our plan of what we think is going to help our players ultimately feel the best Saturday night in Dublin time, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Notre Dame’s traveling party will depart on Wednesday and arrive in Dublin on Thursday morning. The team will head directly to the stadium for a light workout and a brief news conference.

There will be more than 54 hours for players and coaches to make the mental and physical adjustments, including an acclimation of body clocks to Dublin time.

“We’ve got a great plan once we get there,” Freeman said.

Post-Dublin recovery was 'a little hairy," Mike Golic Jr. recalls

Asked the key to surviving the experience in 2012, former Notre Dame offensive guard Mike Golic Jr. laughed.

“ ’Survive’ was the key word there,” Golic Jr. said. “I think we came back and won by like (three) points against Purdue the next week. It was a little hairy there.”

The time in Dublin was pretty much a blur for the future national radio talk-show host.

“The front end there was a struggle because I didn’t sleep well on the plane,” Golic Jr. said. “I saw an interview the other day. They had (Notre Dame athletic director) Jack Swarbrick going around with the microphone, flipping the script and interviewing players, and they interviewed me.

“I sounded like I had been out the whole night before. Voice was hoarse, I looked like death, because we landed and immediately went to practice. We landed in the morning over there, and they wanted to get us moving, get us on schedule. The first couple days there were rough.”

That didn’t keep Brian Kelly’s third team at Notre Dame from easily dispatching Navy on Sept. 1 en route to a 12-0 regular season and a spot opposite Alabama in the BCS Championship Game. Although that year’s bye week didn’t fall until after a 4-0 start, including back-to-back wins over 10th-ranked Michigan State and No. 18 Michigan, the Irish grew stronger mentally after crossing the Atlantic.

“The game went really well, but you definitely feel it on the way back,” Golic Jr. said. “That was something we really had to get used to overall that season because we had six or seven night games that year. That was good training for us to remember, all right, it takes a lot of things to get you ready for game day.

“It’s not just watching film, it’s not just practice. You have to be on top of all the rest of that, and we were lucky to have a mature, veteran team.”

Matthias Farley remembers castles and a 5-star hotel

Farley, a redshirt freshman in 2012, must have been able to sleep on the flight over because his memories are far more vivid when it comes to the Dublin experience.

“We went on a couple of tours,” Farley said. “We went on a bus tour through downtown Dublin. We stayed in a real cool hotel. We stayed in the Ritz, I believe it was, and you really get to see the landscape, the country.

“We met a ton of people. We went to a castle. There was definitely some sightseeing in addition to the same old practice, all that.”

Once it was time for kickoff, muscle memory kicked in.

“It’s football, you know?” Farley said.

Preparations the following week before facing Purdue offered a different sort of memory.

“It’s definitely different coming back,” he said. “There’s a big time change, but that’s such a temporary thing. Usually you’re pretty well adjusted by the time you get to the following Saturday. I think you’re carrying over the momentum of the experience you had the week before and how special it is.”

Farley recalls an abbreviated practice schedule the week after beating Navy that year.

“I believe we tweaked it a little bit,” Farley said. “We got a little extra rest coming in the start of the week and made sure everybody got their legs back. They definitely took care of us leading into that Week 2.”

Everything went like clockwork, right up until the unranked Boilermakers rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game on a touchdown pass with 2:12 remaining. Fortunately for Notre Dame’s BCS title hopes, the offense marched downfield to set up Kyle Brindza’s 27-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

That's not Purdue waiting on the other side of Dublin

This year’s edition won’t reach its first bye week until playing USC in Game 8 on Oct. 14. As consolation, FCS-level Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George but severely outmanned after going 4-7 last season, will be waiting for Notre Dame in the home opener once it returns from Dublin.

“These guys have a lot of veterans in important spots,” Golic Jr. said. “They’re going to make sure everybody’s dialed into what they need to do for that trip to make it a success.”

And beyond.

That’s how it happened for Lou Holtz’s final Notre Dame team in 1996. Already salty after a bye week to process a home loss to Air Force, the Irish rolled to three more post-Dublin wins by a combined 170-27 before an era-closing loss at USC.

The only other time Notre Dame played overseas was 1979 in Tokyo, a 40-15 win over Miami to close out a 7-4 regular season. Running back Vagas Ferguson was named MVP despite two interception returns for touchdowns by Dave Waymer.

Billed as the Mirage Bowl, the playing surface at the former Olympic Stadium turned slick in a steady rain, prompting players to remember it as the Mud Bowl. Despite a wetter-than-usual August in Dublin, Aviva Stadium is expected to provide a much better experience.

“Coach Freeman will have them ready,” Golic Jr. said. “I know they’ve been working on that for a while. The planning for that trip starts early. We’re now 11 years removed from when I did it, so the way they already attack exercise science, sleep science, all that stuff, they’ll have them ready to go. They do such a good job taking care of these guys’ bodies already.”

Navy (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (0-0)

☘ What: Season opener for both teams

☘ When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

☘ Where: Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland.

☘ TV: WNDU-TV (NBC)

☘ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

☘ Line: Notre Dame +20.5