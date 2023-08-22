'Surreal feeling' for Rocco Spindler after winning starting job at Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — The call Rocco Spindler waited two extra years to place back home to Clarkston, Mich., was as emotional as you might expect for the Notre Dame football lineman.

When the redshirt sophomore was finally named the starting right guard for Saturday’s season opener against Navy, Spindler’s first thought was to call his mother Rochelle.

“I’m a mama’s boy, to be honest,” the 6-foot-5, 314-pound Spindler said after Tuesday’s practice. “My mom was in tears.”

Marc Spindler, who starred on the defensive line at the University of Pittsburgh and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL (1990-98), wasn’t excluded from the priceless moment.

“He might have been in the background on the call,” Spindler said with a sly smile. “My parents are pumped. It’s a surreal feeling. I’m not trying to take too much of it in right now.”

A four-star recruit who was rated among the top five guards in the 2021 signing class, Spindler is on his third position coach in as many college seasons. While classmates Joe Alt and Blake Fisher earned starting jobs at tackle as freshmen, Spindler never could quite win over Jeff Quinn or Harry Hiestand.

Rather than head to the transfer portal, Spindler heard his father preach patience and humility. As the nation’s top recruit nearly four decades ago, Marc Spindler didn’t have to wait long to get on the field after spurning Penn State and Notre Dame.

His son’s path would be different.

“Focus on what you have to do and make a plan and execute the plan,” Spindler’s father told him. “If the plan doesn’t work, change the plan and execute the next plan. Keep finding some way to improve.”

Joe Rudolph’s hiring before spring practice offered Spindler a fresh start. Dropping 11 pounds and improving his mobility during summer conditioning ultimately allowed Spindler to outduel Andrew Kristofic (eight career starts) for one of two open jobs at guard.

Pat Coogan, a three-star recruit from that same 2021 class, is listed as the Week 1 starter after a spirited camp battle with the more highly rated Billy Schrauth. When it was mentioned that Coogan wasn’t highly recruited out of high school in the Chicago suburbs, Spindler delivered a verbal crackback.

“Neither was Joe Alt,” Spindler said. “Coogan has his own story. I’m sure he wants to tell his own path. I’m not going to speak for him, but Coogan is a legit starter and I have full confidence in him and his capabilities.”

At long last, Spindler has a position coach who views him the same way.

