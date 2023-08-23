Facing the Navy blitz out of the chute, Notre Dame football says it's ready for anything

SOUTH BEND — The frenzied confusion of last November’s narrow escape against Navy in Baltimore remains fresh for Notre Dame football center Zeke Correll.

Eighteen times the Irish offense snapped the ball in the second half, excluding kneel-downs. Five of those plays ended in sacks of quarterback Drew Pyne, who also threw an interception while producing 16 yards of total offense and zero points over the final 30 minutes.

Notre Dame held on to win 35-32, but the motivation is clear for the Week Zero rematch this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, especially with Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman now at quarterback.

“Definitely, that half stung,” Correll said. “We have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback, obviously, versus Cover Zero blitz. Last season, they brought the house almost every play as we all saw.”

After shredding the Navy defense in a five-touchdown opening half – four through the air, one on the ground – Pyne wilted along with the Irish running game. Now at Arizona State, Pyne was sacked on the Irish’s first offensive play after a 16-play Navy touchdown drive.

Two more sacks came on first-down pass calls, and the others were on second-and-10 from midfield and third-and-15 in Navy territory.

Hartman, with a 27-18 record as the starter and nearly 13,000 career passing yards, has far more experience in the face of exotic pressures, but he’s never faced Navy.

“We just have to make sure we’re all playing together and dialed in on our assignments,” Correll said early in fall camp. “Yeah, that’s been on our minds. We’re making sure this season when we get out there, we’re dialed in and ready to go.”

Brian Newberry, promoted to head coach after four seasons running the Navy defense, orchestrated that nightmare.

“It was frustrating,” Correll said. “They were giving us some tough looks. Cover Zero blitz every play is definitely not your typical defense. They had a good plan for us. Second half we didn’t do nearly a good enough job executing and taking care of it. We’ll be prepared this season.”

For right tackle Blake Fisher, the solution is clear.

“It’s just about playing together,” Fisher said. “As you see on film, we weren’t communicating and that caused problems. It’s not really a secret or a blur. It’s just us playing together as one and everybody being on the same communication, and that’s from quarterbacks to running backs to us to the receivers. It’s all of us playing together.”

Asked if he’d welcome another round of Cover Zero against Navy, this time overseas, Fisher leaned forward and stared intently.

“Oh, 100%,” he said. “We’ll be ready. I’m ready for that game. The first game is the most important game, and it’s going to be an exciting game.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

Navy (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (0-0)

☘ What: Season opener for both teams

☘ When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

☘ Where: Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland.

☘ TV: WNDU-TV (NBC)

☘ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

☘ Line: Notre Dame +20.5

☘ Series: Notre Dame leads 81-13-1

☘ Last meeting: Notre Dame won 35-32, Nov. 12, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.