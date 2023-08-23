Pod of Gold: Talking what you need to know as Notre Dame football opens 2023 in Ireland

SOUTH BEND — The 2023 Notre Dame Football season is upon us as thousands of passport-holding Irish fans make the trek across the Atlantic for a Week Zero matchup with Navy Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. ET.

On this edition of Pod of Gold, Notre Dame football beat writers Mike Berardino, and Tom Noie set the stage for Game Week and talk Notre Dame depth charts surprises, sight seeing on the Emerald Isle and throw out a prediction of two for the 2023 college football season. They are joined by special guest Column Cronin, — direct from Ireland — who is co-host of the Irish NFL Show, "Ireland's Premier American Football Outlet.

2023 Notre Dame football season preview:Everything you need to know heading into fall camp

This week's Pod of Gold was recorded at the WNDU-TV studios in South Bend, home of the "Countdown to Kickoff" Notre Dame football pregame show on NBC.

Cheers!

Where else to listen to Pod of Gold

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here. Pick your platform of choice below. Then subscribe, rate and review.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.