Here are four players to watch when Notre Dame football meets Navy in Ireland

The months and weeks and days of waiting now are down to a few hours before Notre Dame football opens the 2023 season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Here are four players to watch as the Irish kick off their 12-game schedule.

NAVY (0-0)

DABA FOFANA (45)

Fullback

Everything Navy wants to do and needs to do on offense starts and often ends with the fullback. That means Fofana, a 5-foot-8, 205-pound battering ram who just keeps hammering at opposing defenses, getting a few yards here and a few more there before inevitably breaking a big-chunk gain. Everyone knows he’s coming, but few know how best to consistently stop him.

Nobody knows what this offense will look like under new offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut, or who will make it all go at quarterback (Blake Horvath or Tai Lavatai). We do know that Fofana will be involved. He ran for team-highs for yards (769) and touchdowns (six) last season, his first as a full-time guy. Fofana was the first fullback in program history to have four consecutive games of at least 20 carries. He didn’t get 20 in the near-miss against Notre Dame, but still ran for 133 yards on 15 attempts.

Notre Dame’s defensive line believes it will be a strength this season. Time to show it in the opener and in the trenches against Fofana and that option attack.

COLIN RAMOS (44)

Will Linebacker

The Midshipmen return nine starters off a group that ranked second in the nation last season in run defense (88.9 ypg.) and 31st overall (339.0), so they know a little something about defending. The ringleader is Ramos, a 5-11, 215-pound junior from Wayne, New Jersey. In 12 games last season, Ramos finished second on the team in tackles (79) and tackles for loss (8.5) and third with four sacks. He also forced two fumbles.

John Marshall, the unit’s do-everything in 2022, has graduated, which means Ramos steps into the main guy role. He’ll have to stop the run. He'll have to play pass coverage. He'll have his hands full, as will most of the undersized/overmatched Midshipmen, but what he won’t do is back down. Not in the first quarter, and certainly not in the fourth.

Ramos made seven tackles with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in last season’s game, when Navy held Notre Dame to a stunning 66 rushing yards, which included 28 on one run (Audric Estime). Can Navy be that stout again? Ramos will do his best to make sure of it.

No. 13 NOTRE DAME (0-0)

SAM HARTMAN (10)

Quarterback

The list of career awards and honors on Hartman’s fightingirish.com bio page runs 44 lines deep. He's thrown for 12,987 career yards and 110 touchdowns, both program records at his previous stop (Wake Forest). He started 48 games over five seasons. This will be start No. 1 at Notre Dame for No. 10 as we finally get to see why he was one of the most coveted players in the offseason transfer portal.

What’s it all going to look like? What’s he going to look like? We get a chance to start finding out what Notre Dame might be/can be/should be with a quarterback that doesn’t come along but once in a generation. Can’t let that talent just be OK. Let’s see if he’s elite.

The 6-1 1/8, 212-pound Hartman doesn’t have to do it all on his own. He will have help. He has talent around him. So much is expected of him in his final college season, but it might be a case where he follows the mantra of former Oakland Raiders managing partner Al Davis - “just win, baby.”

JACK KISER (24)

Rover Linebacker

If a player can be overlooked and even a bit undervalued at a national school like Notre Dame, Kiser leads the list. He doesn’t do anything that special. He just plays/produces. That’s easy to take for granted. Like summer sunsets.

The 6-1 5/8, 232-pound Kiser finished second on the team in tackles last season (58) and is back for a fifth year at the Rover linebacker spot. He might play some Will. He might be in the middle. He will play, and play a lot, especially against Navy, a team he loves to face because he’s said that if you do your job on every single snap, you’re going to find the football and have chances to make plays. Kiser finds the football. He makes plays.

Kiser did that in last season’s Navy game. He tied for the team lead in tackles (eight) and even blocked a punt. He’ll be around the ball a lot again Saturday, maybe even a little at the new Aztec safety hybrid position in coordinator Al Golden’s defense. Find the football, and you’re sure to find No. 24.

