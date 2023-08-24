'Energy and excitement' await Notre Dame football linebacker JD Bertrand in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland — JD Bertrand was raised in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga., but this weekend the Notre Dame football linebacker and two-time team captain figures to be welcomed like a native son of Erin.

When Bertrand takes the field at Aviva Stadium on Saturday against unranked Navy, his cleats will dig into the same plush emerald grass where his father played high-level rugby as a teenager for Blackrock College.

An exclusive Catholic secondary school with a proud tradition of rugby and academics, Blackrock only found room for Jim Bertrand and his brother Chris, the family story goes, when the head priest got a look at the strapping American youths.

JD Bertrand’s grandfather, an international businessman, relocated to Greystones, a coastal town in County Wicklow, less than an hour’s drive south of Dublin. While the family patriarch used Ireland as the base of his company’s European operations, his sons spent their high school years starring on the rugby pitch for Blackrock.

Jim Bertrand captained the rugby team his final year and led Blackrock to a Leinster Schools Senior Challenge Cup championship after three straight runner-up finishes. Aviva Stadium, built in 2010, occupies the former site of Lansdowne Road Stadium, where Jim Bertrand played for Blackrock, a 70-time winner of a competition that dates to 1887.

Home to both the Irish Rugby Union and the Republic of Ireland Football teams for 135 years, Lansdowne Road Stadium was razed in 2007.

While Jim Bertrand went on to join the rowing team at the University of San Diego, followed by a career in medical technology sales and consulting, he has maintained longstanding friendships with former Blackrock teammates Neil Francis and Eoin MacNeill.

Their former rugby coach and teacher Alan MacGinty went on to become Blackrock’s principal. Those three are expected to be among Bertrand’s 30-person rooting section on Saturday.

About half of those are flying over from the U.S., while the rest are locals whose association with Jim Bertrand stretches back to his formative years.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” JD Bertrand said. “It’s just cool to be able to mix those cultures and have all the guys be able to go over to Ireland.”

In exchange for his local knowledge and a breakdown of his family’s history in Dublin, Bertrand was able to scoop up extra tickets from some of his teammates. Considering the game was sold out three months ago, those will come in handy.

Father vetoed rugby for JD Bertrand and his brothers

There’s no shortage of achievement in the Bertrand family.

In addition to Jim’s rugby and rowing history, his wife Christine is a USC graduate.

Their three sons also include Chris, who has a law degree from Georgia; and former Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand, now with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels in the San Francisco Giants organization. A lefty, Bertrand helped the Irish reach the 2022 College World Series, their third such appearance in program history.

At one point there was discussion about having JD Bertrand and his brothers give rugby a try, but Jim Bertrand shot that down.

“My dad actually wouldn’t let us,” Bertrand said. “(Blackrock officials) wanted me to board over in Ireland. My dad said the understanding in the U.S. isn’t fully there compared to Ireland. He thought a lot of people looked at (rugby) more as fully football without pads, and it’s more just fully about hitting and not really thinking about technique or anything. He was kind of worried about that.”

It was probably for the best as Bertrand went on to lead Roswell’s Blessed Trinity to back-to-back 4A Georgia state titles. This fall he could become the first Notre Dame player since 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te’o to lead the Irish in tackles for three straight seasons.

After drawing a pair of targeting ejections last season and needing replay review to overturn a third, Bertrand had a chance to compare notes with the Irish rugby national team during Notre Dame’s promotional tour of Ireland in March.

He came away suitably impressed.

“It’s crazy,” Bertrand said of the toughness required to play rugby. “They’ve got some big dudes. They’d be some great football players if they came over here.”

JD Bertrand hopes fifth time to Ireland is the lucky charm

By Bertrand’s count, this will be his fifth trip to the country that welcomed his forebears more than four decades ago. The first time was at age 6, which gave him a chance to meet Jim Bertrand’s old Blackrock chums and their families.

In May 2022, on the way back from a 10-day accelerated “design thinking” course in Milan, Italy; Bertrand and roommate Isaiah Foskey stopped off in Dublin for a quick promotional visit.

“That’s the cool thing about Notre Dame,” Bertrand said. “They give you these kinds of opportunities.”

Bertand also visited Dublin as a high school sophomore for an American football tripleheader. That 2016 experience at Donnybrook Stadium (capacity 6,000) included a matchup between Blessed Trinity and a Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep team that featured future Notre Dame teammates Shayne Simon and the Ademilola Twins, Jayson and Justin.

An injury kept Bertrand on the sideline throughout that game, so Saturday will enable him to check an important box on his personal to-do list: Taking the field in Dublin for the annual College Football Classic.

“I think there’s going to be a ton of energy and excitement,” Bertrand said. “They’re expecting 45,000 to 50,000 Americans. That’s the coolest thing. And just for our guys, it’s really cool to get this opportunity that many teams don’t get. Most guys maybe haven’t traveled outside of the country. It’s an opportunity to learn about a new culture.”

One the Bertrand family already knows well.

“That’s really the only place (to visit) if we’re going to travel,” he said. “We’ve got family-friend connections. That’s why.”

Navy (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (0-0)

What: Season opener for both teams

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland.

TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), Peacock streaming

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame +20.5

Series: Notre Dame leads 81-13-1

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 35-32, Nov. 12, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.