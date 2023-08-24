Notre Dame football injury update: Will star center Zeke Correll play against Navy?

SOUTH BEND — Questions regarding Zeke Correll’s health status were answered Thursday when Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman announced his star center will play in the season opener against Navy Saturday.

The graduate senior missed some of the final practices of fall camp with a right ankle injury. He was wearing a brace on his ankle the final two practices open to the media last week, and did not participate in drills during that time.

Having Correll back is crucial for Notre Dame. His backup, redshirt freshman Ashton Craig, has not taken a single snap in a college football game.

Correll is one of the more experienced players on the Irish roster. He’s also one of the more talented centers in the country, being named to the Rimington Award watchlist preseason, which goes to the best center in the country.

Correll has appeared in 29 games over his four-year career, including starting all 13 games last season. Correll, junior left tackle Joe Alt and junior right tackle Blake Fisher, are returning starters from last year. They’re expected to help first-time starters Pat Coogan (left guard) and Rocco Spindler (right guard) get comfortable along the line.

Coogan, a redshirt sophomore, has only appeared in one game for Notre Dame in his first two seasons. He beat out redshirt freshman Billy Schrauth for the starting spot. Meanwhile, Spindler has appeared in 14 games for the Irish, mostly as part of the PAT team. Spindler battled graduate senior Andrew Kristofic for the starting spot all fall, edging the veteran late in camp.

Notre Dame and Navy kickoff the 2023 college football season Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, at 2:30 p.m. ET.