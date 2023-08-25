Notre Dame football in Dublin: Boots on the ground, pies in the face, celebrities everywhere

DUBLIN — Dan Patrick, savvy veteran sportscaster, won’t be lured into any altercations.

Having brought his eponymous Peacock talk show here this week ahead of Notre Dame football’s season opener against Navy, Patrick smiled upon fielding a question about the vibe on the ground.

“Pro-Notre Dame,” he said, sporting Notre Dame-logoed outerwear. “Spirited. I think there’s curiosity from the locals.”

Stopping on the cobblestone side streets to chat with visiting Americans or Dubliners alike, Patrick said the same topic keeps coming up.

“They keep saying ‘American football’ and then they want to get into a conversation about Gaelic football,” Patrick said of rugby, “and how American football, ‘You guys are soft,’ and ‘Gaelic football is the reason why you have American football.’ “

His response?

“I just go along with it,” he said. “I’m not fighting any Irish. I’m just here to watch the Fighting Irish.”

Unlike previous Dublin-based meetings in 1996 and 2012, this year’s rivalry renewal is designated a Notre Dame home game. The percentage split on the ground in terms of loyalty, Patrick said, “has got to be 90/10” in Notre Dame’s favor.

“I did tell Marcus Freeman I’m going to split time on both sidelines,” Patrick said of the second-year Irish head coach. “I think Navy deserves a little support there.”

Pie in the face for Will Ferrell

For someone with a stated goal of staying out of trouble, Patrick also shed light on what it was like having comedic actor Will Ferrell as his sidekick this week.

“Well, it’s unpredictable,” Patrick said. “He flew himself over and just said, ‘I want to be a Danette for the day,’ and then I said, ‘Well, why not stay two days?’ “

The star of such sports-themed comedies as “Kicking and Screaming,” “Blades of Glory” and “Talladega Nights” quickly agreed.

“He’s been on the show before, but not this, where he had to stay all three hours and work,” Patrick said. “The other ones, he’d just come in for a little cameo, and that would be it.”

Patrick said Ferrell “was very generous with his time” but was flying back to the U.S. on Thursday morning so he could celebrate his father’s 81st birthday.

“He wanted to make sure he was there for that,” Patrick said.

A former intern in the USC sports information office, Ferrell was upfront about his loyalties during his two-day stint on Patrick’s show.

“He told people he didn’t like Notre Dame, but he still wants to go to Notre Dame-USC this year in South Bend,” Patrick said. “He wants to bring his family, wants to bring his mom and dad.”

Ferrell even managed to behave himself during Wednesday’s appearance by Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame’s outgoing athletic director. In classic Ed McMahon/Andy Richter fashion, Ferrell slid one chair to his right and let Swarbrick opine on the many ills of modern college sports.

“(Ferrell) did great,” Patrick said of the 2011 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. “He wasn’t sure what he was supposed to do, but he did it well.”

For his grand finale, Ferrell had a simple — and suitably odd — request.

“Will wanted to have a pie to the face,” Patrick said. “I went, ‘All right, we can do that.’ “

Patrick himself did the honors, but he was unsure of the precise pie that was used.

“They made it for us, and I said OK,” Patrick said. “I said, ‘Shepherd’s Pie,’ and (Ferrell) goes, ‘No, that might be a little too warm.’ “

Aviva Stadium or the Colosseum?

For Middlebury, Ind., resident Patrick Sloan, a 1975 Naval Academy graduate who holds patents for products that have been used by General Dynamics and Ford Motor Company, Notre Dame fans have been a little too polite thus far.

“They’re pleasant as they always are when they trounce us,” Sloan said. “It’s pretty clear they’re expecting to trounce us. … I think it will be a lot like the Christians vs. the lions in the Colosseum days. Maybe the lions will have a full stomach.”

Favored by three touchdowns, Notre Dame is the designated home team. Unlike 2012, when Sloan and wife Debbie enjoyed “beautiful seats” at field level for the last Notre Dame-Navy meeting at Aviva Stadium, the dynamic has flipped.

“We were given 5,000 tickets (as Navy backers); Notre Dame has 25,000 tickets,” Sloan said. “This time we’re in the nosebleed section, 5-yard-line, and they’ve scattered us. They haven’t even allowed us to bunch together.”

At least he’s getting a chance to visit with daughter Kelly Sloan-Murphy, a former Marine who lives in the U.K. with her husband, a commander in the Royal Navy. Sloan well remembers the 50-10 romp for Notre Dame in the last Dublin meeting with the Midshipmen.

“That 50th point came with a touchdown with nine seconds left,” Sloan said. “I don’t think the (Navy) team has that kind of a memory (like) those of us who witnessed it and said, ‘Seriously? You couldn’t take a knee? You had to run it in?’ But that was Brian Kelly.”

Win or lose, Sloan believes the trip will be worth the extra wait after the 2020 meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 schedule fallout.

“We were all looking forward to coming over then,” Sloan said. “The cancellation didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for those of us who come just to get together as a group, as a family really.”

Are Navy fans 'setting up' their Irish counterparts?

Kevin McMahon Sr. made the trip overseas from Hickory, N.C., at the urging of his son, Kevin Jr., associate director of social media for Notre Dame football since August of 2022.

The elder McMahon has been to Dublin’s Croke Park before, but never for an American football game and never to Aviva Stadium, where he will attend Saturday’s contest.

Hearing the 90/10 estimate of Notre Dame/Navy fan loyalties in town this week, McMahon Sr. said “it’s probably more than that” in favor of the Irish.

On the flight over, McMahon Sr. noted the imbalance of the sporting travelers.

“They were either directly related (Notre Dame) alumni or people who are just flat-out fans, and there’s a lot of them,” he said. “Everybody’s anxious to get the football season started, especially us (New York) Yankee fans who are struggling at the moment.”

As McMahon spoke a few yards away in Central Plaza, a steady stream of customers visited the official merchandise store. Inside the stately concrete structure with “Commercial Buildings” etched above the doorway, football fans could purchase T-shirts for $30 Euro, Under Armour hoodies for $80 Euro and replica game jerseys for $140 Euro (about $151 U.S.)

Since arriving early Wednesday morning, McMahon Sr. — not to be confused with the former Gaelic footballer of the same name — said his biggest takeaway has been “just the interactions” with fans of both schools.

“Even the Navy people are very receptive,” he said. “Maybe they’re a little too conceding that they’re not going to win, which worries me a little bit. I don’t know if they’re setting me up or what? They’re saying, ‘Oh, you guys got it.’ Uh-oh. Be careful.”

Navy (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (0-0)

☘ What: Season opener for both teams

☘ When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

☘ Where: Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland.

☘ TV: WNDU-TV (NBC)

☘ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

☘ Line: Notre Dame +20.5

☘ Series: Notre Dame leads 81-13-1

☘ Last meeting: Notre Dame won 35-32, Nov. 12, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.