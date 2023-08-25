Who has the edge when Notre Dame, Navy kickoff the 2023 college football season in Dublin?

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame and Navy will play the first college football game of the 2023 season when they kickoff Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

Here is the “tale of the tape” between the Fighting Irish and Midshipmen.

When Notre Dame has the ball

Notre Dame has a new offensive coordinator in Gerad Parker. They also have a new starting quarterback in Sam Hartman, two new starting guards along the offensive line in Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, and a relatively inexperienced wide receiver group.

In recent years, Notre Dame has been a run-first offense. It has good reason to stay with that philosophy as Audric Estimé returns following a 920-yard, 11-touchdown rushing campaign in 2022. Estimé appeared to be on a de facto pitch count in camp this fall, preserving him for what is expected to be a heavy workload this fall.

With Hartman now at quarterback, Notre Dame could end up throwing the ball more. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Thomas, senior Chris Tyree and sophomore Tobias Merriweather are the starting wide receivers listed on the Irish depth chart this week, with Tyree having the most in-game experience of the three, albeit as a running back the last three years.

Thomas had 30 receptions and Tyree 24 last year, while Merriweather’s lone catch was a 41-yard touchdown in a loss to Stanford.

Navy has a new defensive coordinator this year in PJ Volker, but has been on the Midshipmen staff for the last four years. He was promoted to the position after former defensive coordinator, Brain Newberry, was hired as head coach.

Navy likes to blitz a lot, as evident by the five sacks they had in last year’s matchup with Notre Dame. They have a lot of their key defensive players back from last year as well in junior linebacker Colin Ramos, junior safety Rayuan Lane III and senior linebacker Eavan Gibbons. Jacob Busic, who was second on the team with 6.5 sacks in 2022, also returns.

If Notre Dame can handle the blitzes Navy sends its way, then the Irish offense shouldn’t have many issues in moving the ball.

Edge: Notre Dame

When Navy football has the ball

While it’s well known that Navy will run an option-styled offense, what that looks like in 2023 could be different with new offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut who spent the last nine seasons as the offensive coordinator at Kennesaw State.

While with the Owls, Chesnut deployed an option offense based more in shotgun and pistol formations. Navy traditionally has ran its triple-option rushing attack from under center.

Because they run so much, Navy finished fourth in average rush yards per game last year with 241 yards a contest, only trailing Air Force, Army and Ole Miss in that department. Conversely, they averaged 85 pass yards a contest, the third worst amongst FBS teams.

Notre Dame has veterans in its front seven, which should help with defending the triple-option. All three starting linebackers in JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau are graduate seniors, as well as starting defensive tackle Howard Cross III. The other three defensive line spots (Jordan Botelho, Javonte Jean-Baptiste and Rylie Mills) are occupied by seniors as well, albeit have less game experience against the Midshipmen.

Edge: Notre Dame

Special teams

Notre Dame was so good at special teams last year that it earned coordinator Brian Mason a job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The Irish are still strong in this department under new special team coach Marty Biagi, as veteran long snapper Michael Vinson, transfer kicker Spencer Shrader, punter Bryce McPherson and kick returners like Tyree, Devyn Ford and Matt Salerno are all talented.

Meanwhile, Navy was 112th out of 131 teams in kickoff yardage average last year and 56th in punting average. That should help the Irish maintain control in the field position battle for most of the contest.

Edge: Notre Dame

Coaching

It’s rare Marcus Freeman has the head coaching experience edge on anyone, but he does here. Even though it’s just the 15th game for Freeman leading the Irish, it’s the first game as a collegiate head coach for Newberry. Given Freeman’s handled busy weeks like this before, he’ll likely be feeling more comfortable at game time than Newberry.

Edge: Notre Dame

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game 1 vs. Navy

TOM NOIE: Notre Dame 45, Navy 14 — Sam Hartman delivers, the Irish defense dominates and a tricky opener for myriad reasons is anything but for the No. 13 Irish.

MIKE BERARDINO: Notre Dame 41, Navy 31 — Another test of wits and will, but Sam Hartman and Co. prevail in his Irish debut.

AUSTIN HOUGH: Notre Dame 37, Navy 14 — Like most games between these two, it will be intriguing for a quarter before the Irish pull away for an easy win.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: Notre Dame 55, Navy 7 — The Irish drop a double-nickel on the Midshipmen as ND receivers prove they're worthy and capable of catching Sam Hartman passes. Defense holds its own.