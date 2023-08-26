Here come the Blue Comets? Notre Dame football might never have been the same had it stuck

DUBLIN — Notre Dame football wasn’t always known as the Fighting Irish.

A century ago, New York newspaper accounts were just as likely to call coach Knute Rockne’s powerhouse teams the Rambling Irish or the Wandering Irish.

Other terms used interchangeably during the train-hopping era before Notre Dame Stadium replaced modest Cartier Field: Nomads, Warriors, Hoosiers, Hoosier Harps and, in less charitable locales such as Nebraska, Catholics, Papists, Dirty Irish and Horrible Hibernians.

Then there was the compromise nickname student journalist and Rockne protégé Francis Wallace desperately tried to popularize in New York soon after his graduation from Notre Dame in 1923. Had it caught on, coach Marcus Freeman might be leading his 13th-ranked team onto the Aviva Stadium pitch to the sounds of an entirely different call on NBC.

Here come the Blue Comets?

Murray Sperber, Professor Emeritus of English and American Studies at Indiana University, reconstructed the debate in his 1995 book, “Shaking Down the Thunder: The Creation of Notre Dame Football.”

“For Wallace and the N.D. authorities, (travel-based) terms were pejorative, implying that the Catholic school was a ‘football factory’ and that its players were always on the road, never in class,” Sperber wrote. “The Notre Dame administrators detested these nicknames and wanted to discourage them.”

Wallace’s creation was meant to be “nonethnic and nonnomadic,” Sperber wrote, and was based on Notre Dame’s blue jerseys and quick-strike offense.

Even Notre Dame’s first claimed national championship in 1924 — with Wallace using “Blue Comets” whenever possible in his dispatches — failed to complete the desired conversion. By 1925, while working at the New York Post, Wallace gave up the ghost and returned to using “Fighting Irish” in reference to Rockne’s teams.

In 1927, Wallace jumped to the larger-circulation New York Daily News, and that same year wire services began using the “Fighting Irish” as well, Sperber wrote.

When Herbert Bayard Swope, editor of the New York World, wrote to Notre Dame’s president seeking a clarification on the nickname in 1927, Rev. Matthew J. Walsh bluntly ended the period of experimentation.

“The University authorities are in no way averse to the name ‘Fighting Irish’ as applied to our athletic teams,” Father Walsh wrote. “It seems to embody the kind of spirit that we like to see carried into effect by the various organizations that represent us on the athletic field. I sincerely hope that we may always be worth of the ideals embodied in the term ‘Fighting Irish.’ “

How Notre Dame football became 'Sons of Erin'

As Sperber detailed in his book, program lore traces the current nickname to 1889, when Northwestern students were reputedly heard yelling “Kill those Fighting Irish” at the visitors from South Bend.

A 1904 game recap in Scholastic, Notre Dame’s student magazine, noted that after a loss at Wisconsin “the plucky fight of our boys won the applause of the crowd, who rooted for the ‘game Irishmen.’ “

A 1909 game account in the Detroit Free Press, published after Notre Dame’s pivotal 11-3 upset of Michigan in Ann Arbor, marked the first mainstream use of the current nickname: “Eleven fighting Irishmen wrecked the (Fielding) Yost machine this afternoon. These sons of Erin individually and collectively representing the University of Notre Dame …”

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Dublin time (2:30 p.m. EDT), the modern heirs of that ancient nickname will play on Irish soil for the third time in program history. For the first time, however, this will be designated as a Notre Dame home game.

Hence the bright-green signage throughout the City Centre that features shamrocks and reads: “The Irish are Home.”

“We know you over here,” Dublin resident Johnny Murphy said, taking a break from selling supporter scarves in the Temple Bar district. “There are scarves all over the place. People know Notre Dame. The Irish background’s written in.”

Yet, when told briefly about the “Blue Comets” period Wallace tried to launch a century ago, the 68-year-old Murphy appeared quizzical.

“Blue Comets … yeah,” he said. “I didn’t know that.”

Neither did Claire Stephens, a Notre Dame graduate and president of the Notre Dame Club of New York City.

“I had not heard of Blue Comets, no,” Stephens said with a laugh.

Nor had Stephens, a social media producer for Macy’s, heard about those alternative nicknames Rockne’s teams had cycled through. “Nomads” and “Ramblers,” she noted, would be “fitting for here (in Dublin), because we are a team that travels well.”

There was no denying that as Stephens, wearing a full replica of the Notre Dame mascot’s leprechaun kit, earned appreciative doubletakes Saturday from an overflow crowd that packed Dame Street and the Central Plaza area for a 30-minute performance by the Band of the Fighting Irish.

As for “Blue Comets,” despite Francis Wallace’s important place in school history, no one figured to call Freeman’s team that, even in passing.

“I think I certainly could have pulled off a blue comet costume as well,” she said. “Lot of blue, metallic, some glitter — I could’ve made that work.”

But would she have been wearing that get-up in Dublin — or would Notre Dame football even be Notre Dame football — without the marketing magic that is the Fighting Irish moniker?

“That’s a good question,” Stephens said. “Of course, people with Irish heritage still would have been part of the university and the study-abroad program, I assume, would’ve still here been here (for) the study of the Irish language.

“That’s such a strong connection. In the New York City parade every year (on St. Patrick’s Day), everybody’s suddenly a Fighting Irish fan. The New York City (Notre Dame) club marches in it, and anybody who’s a little bit Irish on that day is so excited to see Notre Dame. It’s hard to imagine Notre Dame without that formal identity with Irish culture.”

Before the leprechaun mascot, there was Clashmore Mike?

The same goes for a Notre Dame without a human leprechaun for a mascot, but as Sperber wrote, that didn’t become happen at the school until 1966. Once coach Ara Parseghian and Co., ended a 17-year national championship that same season, the leprechaun basically was granted tenure.

History wasn’t as kind to Tipperary Terence or Clashmore Mike. Those were the names, Sperber wrote, assigned to Irish terriers that served as Notre Dame’s sideline mascot for more than four decades.

“In 1923 the Toledo alumni club gave the dog to N.D. and encouraged the cheerleaders to parade him at home games,” Sperber wrote.

On Terence’s watch, Notre Dame claimed its first of 11 national titles in 1924 and added two more before Rockne’s tragic death in a 1931 plane crash.

By the time Clashmore Mike came along in 1933, the new terrier had “learned various performing tricks,” Sperber wrote. A succession of Clashmore Mikes ruled the sideline for three more decades, including all four titles in the 1940s under coach Frank Leahy, before the terriers gradually wore out their welcome and were sent into early retirement.

“A small yelping dog – no matter what its connection to Ireland – seemed inappropriate as the Notre Dame mascot,” Sperber wrote.

In the end, there was just no besting the Fighting Irish, at least when it came to appropriate nicknames. Of Rockne’s approximately 340 varsity monogram winners, Sperber wrote, nearly half had at least some connection to Ireland in their surnames.

“They’re all Irish to me,” Rockne reputedly said. “They have the Irish spirit, and that’s all that counts.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.